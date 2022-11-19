Ticketmaster Apologizes To Taylor Swift After Presale Snafu Causes Chaos: 'We Owe It To Everyone To Share Some Information To Help Explain What Happened'
Ticketmaster is owning up to their mistakes after they caused fans to wait in line for more than two hours this past week once Taylor Swift tickets went on sale for her Eras tour.
"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened," Ticketmaster wrote on their website on Friday, November 18.
"By requiring registrations, Verified Fan is designed to help manage high demand shows ... Keeping bots out of queues and avoiding overcrowding helps to make wait times shorter and onsales smoother," Ticketmaster explained. "Never before has a Verified Fan onsale sparked so much attention – or traffic. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform."
"We’re working to shore up our tech for the new bar that has been set by demand for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Once we get through that, if there are any next steps, updates will be shared accordingly," they concluded.
The "Anti-Hero" songstress, 32, also shared a heartfelt statement after the drama occurred.
"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she said in a statement the same day.
She concluded, "And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."
As OK! previously reported, Swifties were outraged when they learned Ticketmaster canceled the sale for the general public as they didn't have enough tickets leftover due to the presale earlier in the week.
“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled,” the company wrote in a tweet.