Ticketmaster Apologizes To Taylor Swift After Presale Snafu Causes Chaos: 'We Owe It To Everyone To Share Some Information To Help Explain What Happened'

The "Anti-Hero" songstress, 32, also shared a heartfelt statement after the drama occurred.

"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she said in a statement the same day.

She concluded, "And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."