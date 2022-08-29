Taylor Swift Announces 'A Brand New Album' Is Dropping In October!

"I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that ... we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans," she gushed. "Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [Red (Taylor’s Version)] if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that."

"And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21," added the singer. "And I will tell you more at midnight."