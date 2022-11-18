Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'
Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans."
Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself an her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult" and "excruciating" for her while "watching mistakes happen with no recourse."
SELENA GOMEZ CLAPS BACK AT FRANCIA RAISA'S RESPONSE TO HER CALLING TAYLOR SWIFT HER 'ONLY FRIEND IN THE INDUSTRY'
"There a multiple of reasons why people had such a hard time getting tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," she explained of the debacle, which saw outrageous service fees, long queue lines and confusing presale code offers. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could."
The multi Grammy Award winning artist did admit she was excited to be able to play for fans who were lucky enough to secure tickets, but was upset she would not be able to accommodate the millions of people who did not.
“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," Swift continued.
NOT A RING OF TRUTH TO IT: TAYLOR SWIFT RUNS AROUND NEW YORK WITH LONGTIME BEAU JOE ALWYN AMID SPLIT RUMORS
In a sweet, but unsettling send off, the "Lavender Haze" vocalist wrote,"And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us all to get together and sing these songs."
“Thank you for wanting to be there,” she concluded. “You have no idea how much that means.”
On Thursday, November 17, Swifties were outraged after Ticketmaster canceled the sale for the general public after not having a sufficient amount of tickets left following the disastrous presale earlier in the week.
“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company wrote in a Tweet.