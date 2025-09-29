Tiffany Pollard Says the 'Ending' of 'Slayers: Wheel of Fate' Is 'Jaw-Dropping': 'The Drama Is There'

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Pollard is returning to her reality TV roots — but this time, she's hosting and not competing. "I love Slayers: Wheel of Fate. The fact that I'm hosting and it's a competition show — this is perfect, and I had such an amazing time," the star, 43, exclusively tells OK! while dishing on the show, which premieres on October 8 on OUTtv, with new episodes dropping weekly. "The producers wrote the show in a way where I was like, 'Oh my goodness, sign me up!' I just love it." The series follows 10 queer competitors through an immersive gaming experience complete with a mysterious castle, a villain named Queen Karen, and a "dragon" that eats the eliminated contestant every week. "This is a perfect match made in reality TV heaven!" she gushes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tiffany_hbic_pollard/instagram Tiffany Pollard said she loved hosting the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Pollard, who has been on many reality shows, including Flavor of Love, I Love New York, House of Villains and more, says this series is "so funny." "It's a really good time. The challenges are fun. It's always a good bit of an adventure," she explains, adding that it "felt good" to be a host. "They trusted me. Now, I just want to host shows! I've been bit by the hosting bug." The brunette beauty also gave advice to the contestants. "I was like, 'Come in!' It didn't matter the time of day. I stayed with the Slayers. I'm there front and center the whole entire time the show is taping, so they could rely on me to just be whatever they needed at the moment. What I loved about the show is that my heart was pounding out of my chest because I didn't know what was going to happen!" she shares.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OUT TV The starlet said the ending is 'jaw-dropping.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I never knew what the Wheel of Fate would land on. I think the audience is going to be on pins and needles as well because it really did speak to how the contestant would end up at the end of the night. They had to depend on the Wheel of Fate," she shares. "I hope people take away the fact that every element you can think of is going to make its way into this particular series. The drama is there, the support is there, the challenges are there, the gowns are there, the twerking and alcohol is there. It's an amazing time. This is going to be a binge-watch for sure." Since Pollard is a prominent figure in the reality TV world, she would often tell them to "go with your gut" and follow their instincts. "Once they did that, I felt like every one of them played their best game. I feel like the cards ended up in the way it was supposed to play out," she says. "I'm still surprised! I feel like the ending is something no one saw coming. It's one of those shows where it's like, 'OK, you know what is going on, but then this happens.' The ending is jaw-dropping."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OUT TV Tiffany Pollard said it was her time to host a TV show.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Pollard was approached about hosting, she says it was a no-brainer. "I felt like it was my time," she declares. "People at home trust me because they have trusted me for so many years — almost two decades of being a competitor and being in that space, and now to be a host, it's like, 'Whatever the HBIC says, it must be true,'" she quips, adding the contestants started "screaming" her name when she walked into the room. "They really lived it up for me! They made me bring my A-game even more."

Article continues below advertisement

Though she has a successful career, she is still floored that people are interested in her life. "I feel like I've changed somewhat, but for the most part, I feel like that same 23-year-old. I don't think the industry has changed me. It's surreal to still be here. I can't believe it," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tiffany_hbic_pollard/instagram Tiffany Pollard was on 'House of Villains.'