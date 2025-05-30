'House of Villains' Is Back! What to Know About the Season 3 Cast, Premiere Date and More
Who Is in the Cast of 'House of Villains' Season 3?
It's time to root for the anti-heroes… once again.
On May 28, Peacock announced the 11 reality TV stars who will compete on House of Villains Season 3: Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother), Kate Chastain (Below Deck, The Traitors), Jackie Christie (Basketball Wives), Drita D'Avanzo (Mob Wives), Plane Jane (RuPaul's Drag Race), Johnny Middlebrooks (Love Island, The Challenge), Ashley Mitchell (The Challenge), Tyson Apostol (The Challenge, Survivor), Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love, I Love New York), Christine Quinn (Selling Sunset) and Tom Sandoval (The Traitors, Vanderpump Rules).
What Has the Cast Said So Far About 'House of Villains' Season 3?
Following the announcement, several cast members expressed their excitement as they gear up for their TV return.
In an Instagram post, D'Avanzo shared a screenshot of Peacock's announcement about "new villains, same chaos" on House of Villains Season 3.
"Guess who's back…😉🙌🫶 @peacock @ehouseofvillains I will be back in your living room shortly!!😘😘 #trending 🔥🔥🔥 who do you think will win!!?? And who is your fav cast member besides me of course lol," she captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Christie uploaded the announcement image on her Instagram Story and added the text, "Oh boy!!"
Who Is Hosting 'House of Villains' Season 3?
Community star Joel McHale will return to host House of Villains Season 3, as the anti-heroes face each other to win the $200,000 prize and become "America's Ultimate Supervillain."
McHale will also serve as executive producer alongside David Mills, Dave Kuba, Justin Rae Barnes, Jessica O'Byrne and John Irwin (via his Irwin Entertainment banner).
"The wheels are falling off all the time. We’re not playing by the rules as a show — Survivor can't do that same thing and get away with it," Irwin said of House of Villains Season 2 during a 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
He added, "The purists would be like, 'You can't do that!' But it's all about keeping things fresh and leaning into the comedy and being as self-deprecating and making fun of the genre as possible."
When Does 'House of Villains' Season 3 Premiere?
While the official premiere date has yet to be announced, Peacock confirmed House of Villains is slated to air in early 2026.
How Many Episodes Does 'House of Villains' Season 3 Have?
House of Villains Season 3 will have 10 episodes, just like the first season. The second season, which aired from October 2024 to December 2024, consisted of a total of 11 episodes.
Where Can Fans Watch 'House of Villains' Season 3?
House of Villains Season 3 will debut on Peacock after previously airing on E!.