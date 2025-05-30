'House of Villains' Is Back! What to Know About the Season 3 Cast, Premiere Date and More

Following the announcement, several cast members expressed their excitement as they gear up for their TV return.

In an Instagram post, D'Avanzo shared a screenshot of Peacock's announcement about "new villains, same chaos" on House of Villains Season 3.

"Guess who's back…😉🙌🫶 @peacock @ehouseofvillains I will be back in your living room shortly!!😘😘 #trending 🔥🔥🔥 who do you think will win!!?? And who is your fav cast member besides me of course lol," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Christie uploaded the announcement image on her Instagram Story and added the text, "Oh boy!!"