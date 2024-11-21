Tiffany Pollard Is Back! Reality Star Set to Host New Reality Series 'Slayers: Wheel of Fate': Photos
Tiffany Pollard, who rose to fame on the first two seasons of VH1's Flavor of Love, where she was given the nickname "New York" by rapper Flavor Flav, is back and better than ever!
The TV star is set to return to hosting the upcoming competition reality series Slayers: Wheel of Fate, which begins streaming in early 2025 on OUTtv, OK! can exclusively reveal.
The show follows 10 queer competitors through an immersive gaming experience complete with a mysterious castle, a villain named Queen Karen, and a "dragon" that eats the eliminated contestant every week. The players who survive will get to stand alongside Pollard as the ultimate Slayer and walk away with a grand prize of up to $25,0000 provided by Taimi, the world's leading LGBTQ+ centered dating app.
In new photos, obtained exclusively by OK!, Pollard, 42, presides over a mysterious castle while looking stunning, serving up high fashion looks — and all the iconic facial expressions she's known for!
Pollard, who also serves an executive producer on the series, is thrilled to be back where she belongs!
"I’m excited to be sharing these first images of Slayers: Wheel of Fate with OK!" she exclusively shares.
"Returning to OUTtv hosting and executive producing on this project has been amazing. I genuinely believe with all my heart that this concept represents the future of reality TV. It’s such a fresh idea and the cast is incredible. I can’t wait to share it with the world!” she adds.
For Pollard, she gladly accepted the opportunity to be on the E! series. “The title of villain doesn’t intimidate me. I wear it with pride,” Pollard told Elite Daily. “A villain is just living life on all cylinders — having fun, being outspoken, standing in truth. If that is what a villain is, by all means, call me a villain.”
“When you’re the HBIC and you walk into a house like that, the notion is already formed. ‘Oh, she’s just drama. Don’t trust New York,’” Pollard added. “Then I have such a tedious job of making myself friendly, because there’s this huge target on my back. I have to really push to get people to see the human side of me. That is a job within itself.”