“You know what? F--- you, Teresa, you b-----!” Pollard, 42, said to the Bravo star, 52, after she heard rumors Giudice was going to vote her off the reality TV series. “Seriously, you coming for me? You coming for New York? I’m not even up [for elimination], and you’re talking about you coming for me? You want me gone, for real?”

“I never said…” the Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet replied, but Pollard, 42, wasn't happy with that answer.

“You know why Luis really sent those roses?” Pollard said of the flowers that were sent days before. “Because he’s guilty, b-----! He’s been f---ing around and each one of those roses represent how many times he cheated on your a-- since you been in here.”