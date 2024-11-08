or
Tiffany Pollard Accuses Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas of Cheating on Her 'A--' During Explosive 'House of Villains' Fight

Nov. 8 2024

Is there trouble brewing between Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas?

During the Thursday, November 7, episode of House of Villains, which airs on E!, Tiffany "New York" Pollard accused Ruelas of not being faithful to his wife, whom he married in 2022.

Teresa Giudice married Luis 'Louie' Ruelas in 2022.

“You know what? F--- you, Teresa, you b-----!” Pollard, 42, said to the Bravo star, 52, after she heard rumors Giudice was going to vote her off the reality TV series. “Seriously, you coming for me? You coming for New York? I’m not even up [for elimination], and you’re talking about you coming for me? You want me gone, for real?”

“I never said…” the Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet replied, but Pollard, 42, wasn't happy with that answer.

“You know why Luis really sent those roses?” Pollard said of the flowers that were sent days before. “Because he’s guilty, b-----! He’s been f---ing around and each one of those roses represent how many times he cheated on your a-- since you been in here.”

Tiffany Pollard yelled at Teresa Giudice during a new episode.

The mom-of-four couldn't keep her cool, as she shouted back: “What did you get? Did you get any flowers? You jealous? You jealous? Jealous, b-----? She’s so jealous. It’s so funny!”

"F--- you!" the VH1 personality replied, to which Giudice said, "Kiss my a--!"

Teresa Giudice yelled at Tiffany Pollard during their explosive fight.

Despite the heated interaction, Giudice didn't seem bothered by the accusations.

“I could give two s----- about New York,” she said in a confessional. “I have an amazing husband at home waiting for me and supporting me. I guess her fiancé doesn’t feel the same way about her.”

This isn't the first time Giudice has dealt with rumors about her marriage.

In February, she spoke out about her relationship after she took a trip to Miami with friends.

"I was like, are you serious?" she said on her "Namaste B$tches" podcast. "I know, we are attached at the hip, we really are."

"Louie and I are not getting divorced," she said at the end of the episode. "And I'm allowed to go on a girls' trip, he's allowed to go on his trips...we're allowed to not be together 24/7."

Later that month, she noted how it's not easy to be in the spotlight.

"Nobody understands this world, until you're in it," she said. "And I guess when you're the top dog, everyone comes for you."

"If there's something you don't like, you have to delete or block," she added.

