Pregnant Tiffany Trump Reveals Sex of First Baby as She Hints at Due Date: Photos
Tiffany Trump was glowing over the weekend as she celebrated her baby shower — and she even gave fans a big clue about her baby’s gender and due date.
In a dreamy shot posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 7, the daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples cradled her bump while posing in a gorgeous baby blue, off-the-shoulder gown covered in floral embroidery.
The color, paired with soft pastel decor and a plush giraffe, made it pretty clear that she’s having a boy.
She also wrote, “1 month 🧸💙," hinting that her little guy is almost here.
The shower was total fairytale vibes. Set outdoors under the sun, the garden-themed celebration was decked out with lush florals and themed desserts.
Tiffany went with a Peter Rabbit motif, featuring green macarons topped with tiny bunnies holding blue balloons, plus cookies shaped like carrots, baby blocks and sweet rabbits in blue jackets.
Just a few days earlier, on April 5, Tiffany was spotted on a date night with her husband, Michael Boulos. She rocked a shoulder-baring, mocha maxi dress that showed off her bump, styled with pink sandals and a matching purse. Michael kept it casual in a black polo and khakis.
Tiffany first shared the news she was expecting back in December 2024 with a festive New Year’s Eve Instagram post that included an ultrasound and the caption, “Swipe to see why we are so excited.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
But her dad may have let the secret slip a little early.
During an October 2024 speech, Donald gave a shout-out to Massad Boulos — Michael’s father and one of his senior advisors.
“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice,” the president said at the time.
In January, she also gave followers a rare glimpse at her growing bump while attending her father’s inaugural ball. She was seen dancing with Michael and clapping for her dad while wearing a sparkling silver empire waist gown that highlighted her pregnancy glow.
“January 20th, 2025 the evening of my dad’s inauguration as the 47th President,” she wrote in a photo carousel posted on January 22, adding a blue heart emoji. In the same post, Tiffany revealed she was “marking 6 months pregnant” with her first child.
Now, the soon-to-be mom is embracing a more low-key lifestyle with her husband.
“She is following her older sister’s footsteps and going from party girl out on the town to marrying a billionaire, and will now also be settling down and raising a family,” a source told Page Six, pointing to sister Ivanka Trump’s shift out of politics alongside husband Jared Kushner.