Pregnant Tiffany Trump Reveals Sex of First Baby as She Hints at Due Date: Photos

tiffanytrump
Source: @tiffanytrump/Instagram

Tiffany Trump revealed she's expecting a baby boy in a sweet photo from her blue-themed baby shower.

By:

April 8 2025, Published 7:59 a.m. ET

Tiffany Trump was glowing over the weekend as she celebrated her baby shower — and she even gave fans a big clue about her baby’s gender and due date.

In a dreamy shot posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 7, the daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples cradled her bump while posing in a gorgeous baby blue, off-the-shoulder gown covered in floral embroidery.

The color, paired with soft pastel decor and a plush giraffe, made it pretty clear that she’s having a boy.

tiffanytrump
Source: @tiffanytrump/Instagram

Tiffany Trump celebrated her baby shower wearing a baby blue dress.

She also wrote, “1 month 🧸💙," hinting that her little guy is almost here.

The shower was total fairytale vibes. Set outdoors under the sun, the garden-themed celebration was decked out with lush florals and themed desserts.

Tiffany went with a Peter Rabbit motif, featuring green macarons topped with tiny bunnies holding blue balloons, plus cookies shaped like carrots, baby blocks and sweet rabbits in blue jackets.

Just a few days earlier, on April 5, Tiffany was spotted on a date night with her husband, Michael Boulos. She rocked a shoulder-baring, mocha maxi dress that showed off her bump, styled with pink sandals and a matching purse. Michael kept it casual in a black polo and khakis.

tiffanytrump
Source: @tiffanytrump/Instagram

The event featured a Peter Rabbit theme with adorable treats.

Tiffany first shared the news she was expecting back in December 2024 with a festive New Year’s Eve Instagram post that included an ultrasound and the caption, “Swipe to see why we are so excited.”

But her dad may have let the secret slip a little early.

During an October 2024 speech, Donald gave a shout-out to Massad Boulos — Michael’s father and one of his senior advisors.

“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice,” the president said at the time.

tiffanytrump
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Trump confirmed her pregnancy in December.

In January, she also gave followers a rare glimpse at her growing bump while attending her father’s inaugural ball. She was seen dancing with Michael and clapping for her dad while wearing a sparkling silver empire waist gown that highlighted her pregnancy glow.

“January 20th, 2025 the evening of my dad’s inauguration as the 47th President,” she wrote in a photo carousel posted on January 22, adding a blue heart emoji. In the same post, Tiffany revealed she was “marking 6 months pregnant” with her first child.

tiffanytrump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's daughter was recently spotted with husband Michael Boulos on a date night in Miami.

Now, the soon-to-be mom is embracing a more low-key lifestyle with her husband.

“She is following her older sister’s footsteps and going from party girl out on the town to marrying a billionaire, and will now also be settling down and raising a family,” a source told Page Six, pointing to sister Ivanka Trump’s shift out of politics alongside husband Jared Kushner.

