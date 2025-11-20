Tig Notaro Spills on 4-Hour Phone Call Before 'Never Hearing' from Cheryl Hines 'Again' After Husband RFK Jr. Announced His Presidential Run
Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
Tig Notaro opened up about a long, four-hour phone conversation with former friend Cheryl Hines before their falling out over the Morning Show actress’s marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his politics.
“She went through different issues and encouraged me to sit down with Bobby, and I was like, 'Let me think on this,'” Notaro, 54, explained during an appearance on the “Handsome” podcast on Tuesday, November 18. “And then I woke up, and I was like, 'Yeah. No, thank you.'"
Tig Notaro Opened Up About Cheryl Hines Estrangement
Notaro spoke about her estrangement from her former podcast co-host, 60, at length, calling her a “really important person” that she had a “longstanding friendship with.” The comedian was candid that she still “cares” about Hines, but “never heard from her again” after Kennedy, 71, announced his 2024 presidential run.
Tig Notari Has 'Issues' With What Cheryl Hines Is Endorsing
"There's a lot of issues that I do not believe in that he is endorsing, that Cheryl is clearly endorsing,” Notaro explained during the interview. “[Cheryl] says, you know, that [she and her husband] don't agree on everything. And I think having such a vague statement — you can choose to think that she really doesn't believe in a lot of what he's doing.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Threw Support Behind Donald Trump
After Kennedy exited the race, he threw his support behind Donald Trump, who then appointed him Secretary of Health and Human Services. The move was widely criticized due to Kennedy’s vaccine stance and lack of experience in the health sector.
Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines Formerly Hosted Podcast
Notaro and Hines, 60, formerly co-hosted a podcast titled “Tig & Cheryl: True Story” from 2020 to 2023, where they invited celebrities to share their perspectives on documentaries. Notaro said that once Kennedy endorsed Trump, 79, she felt compelled to put space between her and Hines.
"That was [what] the other issue was — this isn't my world. This is not my world. And if you're choosing to go into that world, that is your business. But I have to step outside, because I didn't know — and I still don't know — where this road is going," she said. "But it's not one that I'm interested in."