Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed as a 'Disgrace' to His Family Name Amid Rumors He's Going to 'Join Forces' With Donald Trump

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy is rumored to be planning to drop out of the 2024 election on Friday, August 23.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Critics of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seemed to have one specific word in mind to describe the presidential candidate following rumors he may "join forces" with Donald Trump — "disgrace."

Kennedy Jr.'s press secretary confirmed on Wednesday, August 21, that the politician would address "the present historic moment and his path forward" this Friday.

robert f kennedy jr disgrace family join forces donald trump
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to give a special announcement in Arizona on Friday.

Rumors swirled online that the cryptic announcement meant Kennedy Jr. would imminently be confirming his departure from the 2024 election, and instead, choose to endorse Trump. This concept was particularly popular considering his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, hinted he'd do exactly that in a recent interview.

"There’s two options that we’re looking at," she said at the time. "One is staying in, forming that new party; but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump."

"Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump ... and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision," she added. "Not an easy decision.”

robert f kennedy jr disgrace family join forces donald trump
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy's running mate suggested they may 'join forces' with Donald Trump.

Kennedy Jr. critics flooded social media with claims he was an embarrassment to his family.

One user penned, "RFK Jr. is a disgrace to the Kennedy name. Shame on him and his brain eating worm," and another replied in suit, "RFK Jr. is a disgrace to his father’s memory. He’s no better than any other radical MAGA politician."

Several other comments also repeated that Kennedy Jr. was a "disgrace."

robert f kennedy jr disgrace family join forces donald trump
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was slammed as a 'disgrace' to his family.

A third X user suggested the presidential candidate may have been bought by the Trump campaign.

They wrote, "Looks like RFK Jr. may be dropping out, I’m guessing Trump bribed him with a cabinet position and he will endorse the Orange Turd. Every Dem knew he was a GOP plant from the start."

A fourth joked, "This is no surprise, considering that RFK Jr is super weird and his brain was partially eaten by a worm. #BrainWormsForTrump."

robert f kennedy jr disgrace family join forces donald trump
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president in the 2024 election under the We The People party.

Despite the rumors, Kennedy Jr.'s daughter-in-law and campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, emailed staffers warning them to wait for news from the man himself.

"For the last 19 months (22 months for the original core), this team — this family — has worked seven days a week, ten plus hours a day, in blizzards and blazing heat, sacrificing family time, personal commitments, and any hope of sleep, in service to our shared vision for this country," she wrote.

Source: OK!

"Never, in all these months, has Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sidestepped his movement to communicate his heart through back-channel leaks," she continued. "Nor would he ever, especially in this most consequential moment for us all. So please, hold tight until you hear directly from him."

