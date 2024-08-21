Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed as a 'Disgrace' to His Family Name Amid Rumors He's Going to 'Join Forces' With Donald Trump

Rumors swirled online that the cryptic announcement meant Kennedy Jr. would imminently be confirming his departure from the 2024 election, and instead, choose to endorse Trump. This concept was particularly popular considering his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, hinted he'd do exactly that in a recent interview.

"There’s two options that we’re looking at," she said at the time. "One is staying in, forming that new party; but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump."

"Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump ... and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision," she added. "Not an easy decision.”