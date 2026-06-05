'Terrified' Tiger Woods Facing 'Dark Cloud' of Possible Jail Time Amid DUI Legal Battle: Report

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Tiger Woods is feeling the heat as the golfer faces the "possibility" of jail time in his ongoing DUI case. The golf champion, 50, has been advised to “focus on sobriety and overall health," following his DUI arrest on March 27, but that has reportedly been "proving impossible with all the legal wrangling and red tape" being used against him, according to sources.

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Tiger Woods Faces 'Possibility' of Jail Time

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with a DUI on March 27.

Woods was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after allegedly flipping his Land Rover while trying to avoid "a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer." The athlete claimed he was distracted by his phone and changing the radio station, not realizing a vehicle had moved into his lane, and said he wasn't able to react in time.

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Tiger Woods' Prescription Drug Records Were Subpoenaed

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was allegedly caught with two hydrocodone pills and a prescription painkiller following his arrest.

Following the crash, authorities said they found two hydrocodone pills and a prescription painkiller in his pants pocket. Woods' legal team suffered a setback in court last month after objecting to the potential subpoena of his prescription drug records, per TC Palm. Both sides eventually agreed to a protective order, which restricted access to the documents in the interest of privacy.

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Tiger Woods Was Involved in 4 Crashes Since 2009

Source: MEGA The latest legal blow reportedly hit Tiger Woods 'hard.'

"He has to be kept up to date on all this stuff, but every day seems to bring more bad news, and this latest blow has hit him hard," the insider said of the professional athlete's prescription drug records. "He says it’s an outrageous violation of his privacy as well as a clear indicator that the authorities will stop at nothing to throw the book at him." This isn't Woods' first brush with the law, as he's been involved in four crashes since 2009, notably taking a plea deal for a 2017 DUI bust.

Tiger Woods Is Filled With 'Anxiety'

Source: MEGA The 'possibility' of jail time is 'hanging over' Tiger Woods like a 'dark cloud.'