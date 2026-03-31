Exploring Tiger Woods' Biggest Scandals and Car Crashes Following Latest DUI Arrest — Including His 2021 Near-Fatal Accident

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2009: Tiger Woods' Cheating Scandal Came to Light

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren divorced in August 2010 after six years of marriage.

From his infamous cheating scandal to multiple car accidents, Tiger Woods' life has not been all bright lights and victories. The golf icon was embroiled in infidelity allegations after the National Enquirer published a report with the headline, "Tiger Woods Cheating Scandal," in 2009. The piece detailed Woods' extramarital affairs with more than 120 women, including his months-long clandestine relationship with New York City nightclub hostess Rachel Uchitel. It mirrored what Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian wrote in the biography Tiger Woods, which disclosed Woods arranged a phone call with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, and Uchitel. While the athlete was sleeping, Nordegren reportedly scrolled through his phone and found a person named "Jaimee Grubbs" in his call log. The same contact left a message, prompting Nordegren to reply, "You know who this is, because you are f------ my husband." Woods later tried to call "Grubbs," but it went to voicemail. "Hey, it's, uh ... it's Tiger," he said. "Can you please take your name off your phone? My wife went through my phone and, uh, may be calling you. So if you can, please take your name off that. And, um ... just have it as a number on the voicemail. OK? You got to do this for me. Huge. Quickly. All right, bye." The book also claimed Nordegren found a message Woods sent to an unknown number, which read, "You are the only one I've ever loved." Nordegren, impersonating her then-husband, reportedly replied, "I miss you. When are we seeing each other again?" After receiving a response, she called the number and found out it belonged to Uchitel. In December 2009, a woman came forward with evidence of a 31-month affair with Woods, which began after they met in 2007. Woods announced an indefinite leave from golf days later.

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November 2009: Tiger Woods Crashed His SUV Into a Tree and Fire Hydrant

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods' 2009 crash happened days after his cheating scandal emerged.

According to reports, Woods fled their home after Nordegren's call with Uchitel, with his then-wife holding a golf club as she chased him. At around 2:30 a.m. on November 27, 2009, the golfer crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant and a tree near his home in Windermere, Fla. Nordegren, who was at the scene, used the golf club to smash the car's window to help him get out. He was cited for careless driving and was fined $164 at the time. Following the accident, Woods released a statement noting "the only person responsible" for what happened was him. "My wife, Elin, acted courageously when she saw I was hurt and in trouble. She was the first person to help me. Any other assertion is absolutely false," he said. "As you all know, I had a single-car accident earlier this week, and sustained some injuries. I have some cuts, bruising and right now I'm pretty sore." Woods continued, "This situation is my fault, and it's obviously embarrassing to my family and me. I'm human and I'm not perfect. I will certainly make sure this doesn't happen again. This is a private matter and I want to keep it that way. Although I understand there is curiosity, the many false, unfounded and malicious rumors that are currently circulating about my family and me are irresponsible."

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May 2017: Tiger Woods Was Arrested and Briefly Jailed on Suspicion of DUI

Source: MEGA Several pain medications were in his system at the time.

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In May 2017, a police officer in Jupiter, Fla., spotted a black Mercedes-Benz stopped in the right lane with its right blinker flashing and brake lights on. They approached the driver, who was asleep at the wheel, and found several pain medications. The driver was later identified as Woods, who insisted he fell asleep due to a bad combination of his pain medication for his back issues. A toxicology reported revealed he had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Ambien, THC, Xanax and Dilaudid. Although he initially pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he eventually entered a guilty plea to reckless driving and was ordered to serve 50 hours of community service along with one year of probation and a $250 fine. "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," the pro golfer said in a statement. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly." He continued, "I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too."

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February 2021: Tiger Woods Got Involved in a Near-Fatal Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods had previously checked into a clinic to seek professional help with managing his prescription drugs.

Woods' worst crash yet occurred in February 2021 when he got involved in a single-car rollover crash in Los Angeles, Calif., shortly after the 2021 Genesis Invitational, leaving him with multiple serious leg injuries. He underwent emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to address his multiple open fractures in the tibia and fibula of his right leg, as well as injuries to his right foot and ankle. He underwent a lengthy recovery period before he was able to return to the sport, though he has since developed permanent mobility limitations and chronic pain following the accident.

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March 2026: Tiger Woods Arrested and Charged With DUI Again in Florida

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was released hours after his arrest.