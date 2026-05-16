or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tiger Woods
OK LogoNEWS

Tiger Woods Spotted for the First Time in the U.S. After Jetting to Exclusive Swiss Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods returned to the United States nearly a month after leaving on his private jet to an overseas rehab facility.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 16 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods was spotted in the United States for the first time after jetting off to an exclusive rehab facility in Switzerland last month.

The golf champion, 50, was photographed stepping off his private jet at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday, May 13, in photos obtained by a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods Spotted Leaving His Private Jet

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tiger Woods appeared emotionless in the first photos taken of him since arriving to the United States.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods appeared emotionless in the first photos taken of him since arriving to the United States.

In the photos, Woods appeared emotionless as he crossed the tarmac with his dog by his side. He was dressed casually in a black windbreaker, grey shorts, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

His Gulfstream G550 reportedly departed from Zurich hours earlier, where the professional athlete had been staying at an "exclusive and ultra-expensive" rehab facility since April 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods Took Off to Switzerland Following DUI Arrest

Photo of Tiger Woods reportedly checked into rehab on April 3.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods reportedly checked into rehab on April 3.

His decision to seek treatment came days after Woods was arrested on March 27 and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after allegedly flipping his Land Rover while trying to avoid "a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer."

The 5-time Masters Tournament Champion said he was changing the radio station and briefly distracted by his phone, which caused him to fail to react in time to a vehicle that had moved into his lane.

MORE ON:
Tiger Woods

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods Was Found With Prescription Drugs After Crash

Photo of A judge allowed Tiger Woods to seek treatment overseas for privacy reasons.
Source: MEGA

A judge allowed Tiger Woods to seek treatment overseas for privacy reasons.

Following the crash, authorities said they found two hydrocodone pills and a prescription painkiller in his pants pocket.

The sports star has pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a jury trial.

Woods was allowed to go overseas to seek treatment, as a judge agreed that privacy could be in an issue in the United States.

“I will be stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health,” he said in a statement on March 27. “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Tiger Woods Suffered Court Setback Earlier This Week

Photo of Tiger Woods’ attorneys objected to his prescription drug records being subpoenaed.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods’ attorneys objected to his prescription drug records being subpoenaed.

On Tuesday, May 10, Woods' legal team suffered a setback in court after objecting to the potential subpoena of his prescription drug records, per TC Palm.

Woods' attorney Douglas Duncan argued that access to the records should be strictly limited in terms of who can view the records.

In the end, both sides agreed to a protective order restricting the use and release of the documents in the interest of privacy.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.