Tiger Woods Spotted for the First Time in the U.S. After Jetting to Exclusive Swiss Rehab Following DUI Arrest
May 16 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Tiger Woods was spotted in the United States for the first time after jetting off to an exclusive rehab facility in Switzerland last month.
The golf champion, 50, was photographed stepping off his private jet at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday, May 13, in photos obtained by a news outlet.
Tiger Woods Spotted Leaving His Private Jet
In the photos, Woods appeared emotionless as he crossed the tarmac with his dog by his side. He was dressed casually in a black windbreaker, grey shorts, a baseball cap and sunglasses.
His Gulfstream G550 reportedly departed from Zurich hours earlier, where the professional athlete had been staying at an "exclusive and ultra-expensive" rehab facility since April 3.
Tiger Woods Took Off to Switzerland Following DUI Arrest
His decision to seek treatment came days after Woods was arrested on March 27 and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after allegedly flipping his Land Rover while trying to avoid "a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer."
The 5-time Masters Tournament Champion said he was changing the radio station and briefly distracted by his phone, which caused him to fail to react in time to a vehicle that had moved into his lane.
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Tiger Woods Was Found With Prescription Drugs After Crash
Following the crash, authorities said they found two hydrocodone pills and a prescription painkiller in his pants pocket.
The sports star has pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a jury trial.
Woods was allowed to go overseas to seek treatment, as a judge agreed that privacy could be in an issue in the United States.
“I will be stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health,” he said in a statement on March 27. “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”
Tiger Woods Suffered Court Setback Earlier This Week
On Tuesday, May 10, Woods' legal team suffered a setback in court after objecting to the potential subpoena of his prescription drug records, per TC Palm.
Woods' attorney Douglas Duncan argued that access to the records should be strictly limited in terms of who can view the records.
In the end, both sides agreed to a protective order restricting the use and release of the documents in the interest of privacy.