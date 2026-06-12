Tiger Woods Reeling After Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Cancer Diagnosis: 'This Could Be the Final Nail in His Coffin'
June 12 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
An inside source claimed that Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis has taken a toll on her boyfriend, Tiger Woods.
Vanessa, 48, announced her ground-shaking health update in an Instagram statement on May 20.
"While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," she wrote.
"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she added. "Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express."
Tiger Wood's Crash
Just two months before her diagnosis, Tiger was charged with a DUI after rolling over his Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Fla. He pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
He reportedly checked into a rehabilitation center in Switzerland to address his prescription pill problems following the crash, according to Reuters. He returned to the U.S. on May 13.
Now, anonymous sources told RadarOnline.com that loved ones worry Vanessa's recent diagnosis will cause Tiger to crack under the pressure.
'The Nail in the Coffin'
"Tiger is stressed out to begin with, and this could create more danger on Florida roads – assuming he's allowed to drive," the source said.
"His friends are fearing the guy has been subjected to so much pressure over the past 10 years; this could be the final nail in his coffin – literally," they added.
Police reportedly found two hydrocodone painkillers in Tiger's pocket after his March 27 crash. He allegedly declined to complete a post-arrest urine test, but blew 0.00 percent blood alcohol content on two breathalyzer tests.
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"There are so many broken parts in Tiger. His ability to engage in extracurricular activity and hobbies is extremely limited," the source told RadarOnline.com. "Being with Vanessa was seen as his only salvation. If anything happens to her it will totally devastate him."
Tiger was previously involved in a 2021 car accident in California, which sources said nearly cost the pro-golfer his leg.
The aftermath of the accident allegedly resulted in more than a dozen surgeries to repair his back, knee and Achilles. Sources claimed the brutal healing process resulted in depression and a pill addiction.
Tiger and Vanessa began dating in 2024. Tiger confirmed their relationship on social media the following year with a post captioned, "Life if better with you by my side."
Vanessa is the ex-wife of Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. During their 13-year marriage, the pair welcomed five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.
Tiger was married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010. The pair share two children, Sam, 18, and Charlie, 17.