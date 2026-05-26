Tiger Woods Returns to Rehab After Brief Pause to 'Support' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Amid Cancer Battle: Source

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was spotted on May 13 exiting his private jet at the Palm Beach airport.

“Tiger should be in a planned program for awhile more. He is doing fine and on the road to a healthier future," a source told People on Tuesday, May 26. Tiger flew from his treatment facility back home to Florida to handle some personal issues, the insider also noted. On May 13, he was spotted leaving his private jet at Palm Beach International Airport on May 13, according to TMZ. The athlete reportedly flew in from Zurich, Switzerland, at the time.

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Tiger Woods Attended Kai Trump's High School Graduation Earlier This Month

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Vanessa Trump's daughter graduated from high school recently.

“Tiger flew back to take care of some things and offer support to his girlfriend Vanessa’s health issues as well as to be here for her golfer daughter Kai’s high school graduation,” the insider said. “He is a family-oriented guy and nothing has changed," the confidant added. Vanessa, 48, is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. She also recently attended their daughter Kai's graduation earlier this month.

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Vanessa Trump Is Battling Cancer

Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram Vanessa Trump announced her diagnosis earlier this month online.

She announced she was suffering with cancer in an emotional Instagram post on May 20. "I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” the model wrote. "I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me," she went on. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

Tiger Woods Is 'Doing What Is Necessary to Get Healthy'

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI back in March.