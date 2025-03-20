Inside the Turbulent Love Life of Tiger Woods: From Elin Nordegren to Erica Herman and Beyond!
Tiger Woods is a name synonymous with golf greatness — but his off-course escapades are just as legendary. The 15-time major champion has faced his fair share of romantic drama, making headlines time and again.
Back in 2010, Woods' marital bliss with model Elin Nordegren unraveled as reports of multiple affairs surfaced, prompting him to enter a six-week treatment program for s-- addiction. The fallout was explosive, culminating in a highly-publicized divorce that year.
Fast forward to 2013, when Tiger revealed he was dating Olympian Lindsey Vonn. Fans were hopeful, but the couple ultimately parted ways in 2015, proving that even love has its obstacles.
Most recently, Woods was linked to Erica Herman, a restaurant manager whose relationship with the golfing icon stirred up plenty of buzz.
But just when it seemed Woods had found stability, whispers began bubbling about a new connection.
In March 2025, photos emerged of him and Vanessa Trump — the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — attending a California golf tournament, with her aspiring golfer daughter, Kai Trump, in tow.
"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," the insider dished of the new duo.
"They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway," they added.
According to a second source who spoke to Page Six, the duo "have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents."
“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source said, noting that the golfing legend has “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him.”
Though their relationship might seem random, the mother-of-five not only follows the athlete's personal Instagram page but his TGR Foundation and the Tiger Woods Center as well.