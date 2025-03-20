Inside the Turbulent Love Life of Tiger Woods: From Elin Nordegren to Erica Herman and Beyond!

Tiger Woods is a name synonymous with golf greatness — but his off-course escapades are just as legendary. The 15-time major champion has faced his fair share of romantic drama, making headlines time and again.

Back in 2010, Woods' marital bliss with model Elin Nordegren unraveled as reports of multiple affairs surfaced, prompting him to enter a six-week treatment program for s-- addiction. The fallout was explosive, culminating in a highly-publicized divorce that year.