Vanessa Trump Followed Tiger Woods Fan Pages and 'Liked' Several of Golfer's Posts Before Their Romance Was Uncovered
News of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's unexpected romance came as a shock to fans, but the latter made her affinity for the professional golfer known via her social media activity.
The mother-of-five not only follows the athlete's personal Instagram page but that of his TGR Foundation and the Tiger Woods Center as well.
In addition, Trump has "liked" several of Woods' photos and followed a fan page for his son, Charlie Woods.
On the other hand, Tiger, 49, doesn't follow his new flame on the platform.
It's unclear how the two hit it off, though a report revealed Charlie, 16, and his sister Sam, 17, attend the same Florida high school as Vanessa and ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter Kai Trump.
Kai, 17, is a successful and passionate golfer herself, having already committed to the University of Miami to join their golf team when she begins classes there in 2026.
In addition, it's been revealed Charlie and Kai will compete in the same junior tournament later this month.
As OK! reported, Vanessa and the dad-of-two allegedly started quietly dating just before Thanksgiving 2024.
"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," the source spilled to a news outlet.
"They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together," the source continued. "They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."
- Tiger Woods Has Been Secretly Dating Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa Since Thanksgiving
- Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson 'Could Go the Distance,' Insider Spills: 'She Seems Great for Him'
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Didn't Try to Hide Their Love' During PDA-Packed Date at Mar-a-Lago: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another source noted the two "have a lot in common."
"They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents," the source pointed out. "They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values."
The insider feels Vanessa is a great match for Tiger since he "always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him."
Prior to dating the blonde beauty, the PGA Tour winner was in a romance with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn from 2013 to 2015 and a five-year relationship with restaurant manager Erica Herman.
In 2023, Erica filed a lawsuit against him, claiming she was owed money after he kicked her out of their home. She also cited the Speak Out Act in regards to their nondisclosure agreement, which prevents NDAs from being enforced in instances of sexual assault.
He was married to Elin Nordegren, the mother of his children, from 2006 to 2010, as she filed for divorce after he infamously cheated on her with a bevy of women.
Vanessa and Don Jr. were married from 2005 to 2018.