Tiger Woods Has Been Secretly Dating Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa Since Thanksgiving
Looks like Tiger Woods has a new lady in his life!
The golf legend has reportedly been quietly dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., since just before Thanksgiving, a source spilled.
"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," the insider dished.
"They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway," they added.
According to a second source who spoke to Page Six, the duo "have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents."
“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source said, noting that the golfing legend has “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him.”
Their connection may have started through their kids, as Vanessa’s daughter Kai Trump and Tiger’s son, Charlie Woods, are both competitive golfers. Charlie has played at U.S. Open qualifiers, and last month, both Charlie and Kai competed in the same tournament.
Tiger was even spotted with Kai at the Genesis Invitational, while Vanessa and her daughter attended a TGL match, the new golf league Tiger co-founded with Rory McIlroy.
Additionally, Woods was honored at the White House by President Donald Trump during a Black History Month reception on February 20.
As for how Donald Jr. feels about all this, another source told People he's "cool" with the relationship and that Tiger and Vanessa "have been quietly dating for several months" already.
Vanessa and Don Jr. — who share five kids, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe — were married for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018. At the time, speculation swirled that money troubles and alleged infidelity played a role.
“We finalized our agreement at the end of last year. We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority,” the former couple stated at the time.
Donald Jr. quickly moved on with Kimberly Guilfoyle, but that relationship ended last year after nearly six years together.
In January, Donald Jr. went public with his new girlfriend, Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, making their debut at his father’s inauguration events. The two were also spotted at the 2025 Super Bowl, where Kimberly was in attendance as well.
"Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," another source told Us Weekly. “The exes decided not to publicize their breakup as they didn't want it to distract from the 2024 presidential election.”
The source insisted the split was "amicable," explaining, "They just had different goals."
Still, Kimberly reportedly noticed when Don Jr. stepped out with his new flame.
"She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended," the insider shared.
