What Is Tiger Woods' Net Worth? How the Controversial Professional Golfer Became a Billionaire
Tiger Woods’ passion for golf sure paid off!
According to Forbes, the athlete is worth an estimated $1.3 billion.
The 48-year-old began playing golf professionally at age 20 and made most of his cash through winning major tournaments.
The father-of-two collected about $1.8 billion during his pro golf career, including a PGA Tour record of $121 million in prize money.
In 2022, Woods became a billionaire, making him the second sports player to reach this distinction alongside LeBron James.
Woods reached this financial milestone despite turning down a "mind-blowingly enormous" offer from the upstart LIV Golf tour, which attempted to compete with the PGA Tour before the companies merged.
According to LIV CEO Greg Norman, the offer was in the "high nine digits."
In addition to his tournament earnings, Woods invested in two homes on Jupiter Island, Fla., a golf course design business and a high-end mini-golf chain.
In 2022, Woods and fellow golf star Rory McIlroy revealed they founded TMRW Sports, a tech-focused venture with plans to launch a new golf league called TGL.
The star also teamed up with Justin Timberlake and British billionaire Joe Lewis for Nexxus, a luxury real estate company.
- Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Is 'Very Happy' With Boyfriend Jordan Cameron, Only Maintains Relationship With Golfer for Their Kids
- Tiger Woods' Ex-Mistress Rachel Uchitel Fears Affair Will Follow Her to the 'Grave' as Scandal Affected Her Ability to 'Trust'
- Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Is 'Living Her Dream' Life as a Mom-of-6: 'She Always Wanted a Big Family'
Though Woods made a killing throughout his career, he also became quite the controversial sportsman following his bombshell infidelity scandal in 2009.
As OK! previously reported, the celeb cheated on his then-wife Elin Nordegren with several women, including Rachel Uchitel, who recently spoke about how the experience still haunts her all these years later.
In a new interview, the golfer's former mistress shared, “When you are in a conversation piece that big that everyone wants to talk about, it's going to go to your grave.”
The 49-year-old expressed how the highly publicized incident altered her ability to “trust.”
“Well, it's, it's affected my relationships, I have a very small world, I keep it that way. I don't really trust a lot of people because what I've been through is something that a lot of people cannot understand,” she stated.
Uchitel continued: “Listen, it's not like I don't know what people think of me. But I've spent the better part of 15 years trying to do something else that overshadows it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Clearly, that's a really hard thing to come back as the other woman. You don't get a lot of grace in that,” she continued. “Obviously, my past is the reason that my name is in the paper, right? So that opens doors for me.”