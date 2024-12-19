'Inspiring' TikTok Star Beandri Booysen Dead at 19 Due to Rare Premature Aging Disease
South African TikTok personality Beandri Booysen passed away at the age of 19.
She was the last surviving individual in South Africa living with Progeria, a rare genetic condition that causes premature aging in children.
Booysen’s mother, Bea, took to Facebook on Wednesday, December 18, and shared, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspiring young women."
"Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and infectious laugh but also as the last surviving individual in South Africa living with Progeria — a rare genetic condition that causes children to age prematurely," the matriarch continued.
Despite facing health challenges, Booysen remained a source of hope and joy.
“She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people worldwide,” the obituary read.
Booysen turned 19 weeks before her death.
“Happy 19th Birthday to our Dearest Angel daughter, Beandri Booysen,” the TikToker's mother shared on November 20. “We are so proud of the young lady you became and for being such an inspiration to so many people. We love you to the moon and back.”
The family has requested privacy as they mourn her loss, with details about the memorial service to be shared later.
Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, is a rare, progressive genetic disorder with a life expectancy of around 15 years due to heart problems or strokes.
Despite the lack of a cure, Booysen used social media to spread positivity and empowerment, telling her followers, "You can do anything you dream of."
In October, Booysen underwent cardiothoracic surgery.
“Beandri is breathing on her own (without oxygen) since this morning and doing very well. She walked a bit further than yesterday,” the influencer's mother shared on October 15. “Dr said her right lung is clear, and there is only a little bit of fluids around the left lung. If all goes well, she will be transferred to a normal ward tomorrow. She is so strong, and we are so proud.”