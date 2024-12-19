'Inspiring' TikTok Star Beandri Booysen Dead at 19 Due to Rare Premature Aging Disease

Despite facing health challenges, Booysen remained a source of hope and joy.

“She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people worldwide,” the obituary read.

Booysen turned 19 weeks before her death.

“Happy 19th Birthday to our Dearest Angel daughter, Beandri Booysen,” the TikToker's mother shared on November 20. “We are so proud of the young lady you became and for being such an inspiration to so many people. We love you to the moon and back.”

The family has requested privacy as they mourn her loss, with details about the memorial service to be shared later.