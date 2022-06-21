"Not only can you rock the look at night, but it can take it from the day all the way until 10 at night," Chiswell dishes. "I also love lots of glossies and things like that."

The beauty sensation, who boasts 15.7 million followers on TikTok, usually draws inspiration for her fun-filled looks from previous decades. "I've always loved vintage fashion and I feel like it's something that I just love to do every day," Chiswell explains. "I feel like I love a lot of the modern trends. I love to mix them with old Hollywood fashion and makeup from back then. That's really how I wanted to make my brand."