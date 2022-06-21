A Social Media Superstar! TikTok Star Jasmine Chiswell Dishes On Spicing Up Your Summer Look, Style Inspiration & ColourPop Cosmetics Collab
Jasmine Chiswell may just be the most vibrant personality on social media! The TikTok sensation is launching her exclusive makeup collaboration with ColourPop Cosmetics and spoke exclusively with OK! about achieving the perfect summer makeup look, her biggest style inspiration and of course, her brand new collection.
Chiswell feels the key to spicing up your appearance in the warmer months is adding a vibrant color. "For me, I always like red lipstick," she says. "It's always something that is a must, especially in the summer. Especially when it's a nice night and your skin's all glowy!"
"Not only can you rock the look at night, but it can take it from the day all the way until 10 at night," Chiswell dishes. "I also love lots of glossies and things like that."
The beauty sensation, who boasts 15.7 million followers on TikTok, usually draws inspiration for her fun-filled looks from previous decades. "I've always loved vintage fashion and I feel like it's something that I just love to do every day," Chiswell explains. "I feel like I love a lot of the modern trends. I love to mix them with old Hollywood fashion and makeup from back then. That's really how I wanted to make my brand."
"I loved watching old movies, TV shows and even reading random beauty magazines from back then," the blonde beauty notes. "I love looking at like, how different women like to dress and their fashion and makeup. I would just take little bits from there and just mix it into my everyday style. That's kind of what I did with the nature for this collection as well."
For the star, creating the Jasmine Chiswell x ColourPop collection was stress free and fun.
"I always wanted to have my own collection come out and ColorPop has been one of my favorite brands ever, and to work with them, it was a dream come true," she gushes. "It's been such an easy but amazing process, because they were just like so much fun to work with and they were open to any ideas that I had and just to be there in person and to feel the products and see them to them be made like marriage is so cool."
The collaboration boasts vintage nudes and luxurious metallic pink shades, paying homage to one of the most memorable and defining eras of Hollywood's golden age.