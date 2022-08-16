The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die
Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.
The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come.
"I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.
The TikTokker then alleges that "Queen Elizabeth went in 2022, October 4," concluding their post with, "In 2046, Niagara Falls has a huge blockage and water levels start to rise. Be warned."
In a separate video, the social media user claimed "a meteor has a close miss in 2028," an "animal illness" will take over the world in 2044 and in 2046, man will be able to walk on Mars.
As OK! has previously shared, the 96-year-old Queen has been experiencing an increasing number of health woes over the years. In fact, in 2022 alone, she's had to pull out of nine official engagements due to things like "mobility issues."
Despite her age, insiders believe the monarch has no intention of giving up the throne anytime soon, but when her time does come, some think she'll skip over Prince Charles and hand the reins over to Prince William.
"The general consensus is Charles is unfit to be king," the insider noted. "This has been in discussion for quite some time, but recent events have shown palace officials that they have no other choice but to push for William to take over when the queen passes or abdicates."
