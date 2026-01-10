Tim Allen Recalls Having Heated Encounter With Tom Cruise During 'Mission: Impossible' Premiere: I Was 'Scared to Death'

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Allen recalled a not-so-nice encounter he had with Tom Cruise during the Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning premiere last year. The Home Improvement star, 72, gave a stand-up performance at Los Angeles' comedy club The Laugh Factory on January 8, where looked back at the experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The action star appeared in 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' in 2025.

"You know, this celebrity s---, I say hi to these people like I know them. When I go in there, I want the swag. I want the Mission: Impossible hat," Allen told the audience, according to Daily Mail. About 30 minutes into the action thriller, the comedian yelled "bulls---" during one scene that he deemed as too unrealistic for the silver screen. "Some BMW seven series goes off of a parking structure, lands nose first [and then] flips over. Cruise gets out and just does this," Allen explained as he described Cruise, 63, seemingly looking flawless after a car crash.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise Appeared to be Embarrassed by Tim Allen's Comments

Source: MEGA Tim Allen wasn't too fond of Tom Cruise's latest work.

"It would've killed Batman, so I said 'bulls--,'" the Switching Gears actor went on, adding that the theater went dead silent. One moviegoer shouted to the Toy Story star: "Yeah, it's kind of funny Mr. [Buzz] Lightyear?" Allen tried to apologize, admitting he was "just f------ around." He divulged that Cruise's "ears were bright red" out of embarrassment, and once the film had concluded, the Eyes Wide Shut actor confronted Allen over his outburst.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The comedian joked that Tom Cruise's new movie was 'bulls---.'

"He walks down the f------ aisle, looks at me. I'm scared to death, even though the dude is literally this tall," Allen went on while also holding his hand to show a certain height. Cruise only stands about 5'7". "My grandpa always said eat crow while it's fresh, so I apologized. I said, 'Hi, bye,'" he continued. "And the guy was a nice guy, you know. I think he put a spell on me though, because he's a Scientologist. His eyes got really red and something hit me." The Santa Claus star stated that he is a "religious guy" and was often "forced" to go to church every Sunday with his family when he was a teen.

Tom Cruise Is a Scientologist