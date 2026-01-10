or
Article continues below advertisement
Tim Allen Recalls Having Heated Encounter With Tom Cruise During 'Mission: Impossible' Premiere: I Was 'Scared to Death'

image of Tim Allen, inset of tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Tim Allen recalled meeting Tom Cruise at the 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' premiere last year after having an outburst during the show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 10 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Tim Allen recalled a not-so-nice encounter he had with Tom Cruise during the Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning premiere last year.

The Home Improvement star, 72, gave a stand-up performance at Los Angeles' comedy club The Laugh Factory on January 8, where looked back at the experience.

image of tom cruise
Source: MEGA

The action star appeared in 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' in 2025.

"You know, this celebrity s---, I say hi to these people like I know them. When I go in there, I want the swag. I want the Mission: Impossible hat," Allen told the audience, according to Daily Mail.

About 30 minutes into the action thriller, the comedian yelled "bulls---" during one scene that he deemed as too unrealistic for the silver screen.

"Some BMW seven series goes off of a parking structure, lands nose first [and then] flips over. Cruise gets out and just does this," Allen explained as he described Cruise, 63, seemingly looking flawless after a car crash.

Tom Cruise Appeared to be Embarrassed by Tim Allen's Comments

image of Tim Allen
Source: MEGA

Tim Allen wasn't too fond of Tom Cruise's latest work.

"It would've killed Batman, so I said 'bulls--,'" the Switching Gears actor went on, adding that the theater went dead silent.

One moviegoer shouted to the Toy Story star: "Yeah, it's kind of funny Mr. [Buzz] Lightyear?"

Allen tried to apologize, admitting he was "just f------ around."

He divulged that Cruise's "ears were bright red" out of embarrassment, and once the film had concluded, the Eyes Wide Shut actor confronted Allen over his outburst.

image of Tim Allen
Source: MEGA

The comedian joked that Tom Cruise's new movie was 'bulls---.'

"He walks down the f------ aisle, looks at me. I'm scared to death, even though the dude is literally this tall," Allen went on while also holding his hand to show a certain height. Cruise only stands about 5'7".

"My grandpa always said eat crow while it's fresh, so I apologized. I said, 'Hi, bye,'" he continued. "And the guy was a nice guy, you know. I think he put a spell on me though, because he's a Scientologist. His eyes got really red and something hit me."

The Santa Claus star stated that he is a "religious guy" and was often "forced" to go to church every Sunday with his family when he was a teen.

Tom Cruise Is a Scientologist

image of tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise has been a big supporter of Scientology for decades.

Cruise has been an outspoken advocate for the Church of Scientology since his first wife, Mimi Rogers, introduced him to the religion in 1986.

Many other Hollywood stars have been members of the controversial church, including John Travolta, Elisabeth Moss, Michael Peña and Danny Masterson.

Celebrities such as Laura Prepon, Priscilla Presley and John Stamos have been former associates of the organization, with the most vocal critic of them all being Leah Remini.

