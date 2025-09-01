NEWS Tom Cruise Reveals Near-Death Stunt That Nearly Left Him With a Life-Altering Injury While Filming 'Mission Impossible' Source: Mega; Paramount Pictures/YouTube Tom Cruise described a harrowing biplane stunt in 'Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning' that nearly caused him to be extremely hurt. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Tom Cruise continues to push the limits of action filmmaking, but the 63-year-old actor recently revealed a stunt from Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning that nearly resulted in a life-altering injury. In bonus content from the film's digital release, Cruise shared behind-the-scenes insights, particularly about a harrowing scene in which he hung from a biplane. "Oh, this almost broke my back," he remarked during the commentary, with director Christopher McQuarrie chiming in, "You're talking about a lot of pain here."

Source: Mega Tom Cruise endured harsh weather in Africa while filming high-risk action scenes.

Cruise detailed how the crew faced challenges abroad, battling difficult weather conditions. "We had to shoot in Africa twice because of the weather and the cold, and it was so demanding," he explained. "Once you shot it for real, there was no way to fake it," McQuarrie noted from his helicopter vantage point, praising the skilled camera operators who captured the action.

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube Tom Cruise’s fingers were swollen from gripping the side of the plane during filming.

The actor didn't stop there; he executed another exhilarating stunt, gripping the side of the plane while dangling his legs in the air. Cruise described this experience as "brutal," admitting, "It was so punishing on this wing." He emphasized that every moment was "all real." "It separated the joints in Tom's fingers from the force," McQuarrie revealed. "By the time we finished the sequence, your hands were absolutely swollen. It was so painful to watch."

Source: Mega Director Christopher McQuarrie revealed how brutal the stunts were for Tom Cruise.

Cruise recounted a tense moment when the plane's engine stopped mid-scene, leading to his body slamming against the aircraft. "That was a hard one," he confessed, explaining that part of this high-stakes action was improvised. It was also Cruise's decision to stab through the side of the plane during that sequence. "This was really fun," McQuarrie shared, showcasing the actor's fearless approach to filmmaking.

Source: Mega Fans saw firsthand the actor's fearless commitment to real, high-stakes action.