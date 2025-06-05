'I'm Hunted': Leah Remini Says She's 'Constantly' Being Watched Despite Leaving Scientology in 2013
Despite leaving Scientology in 2013, Leah Remini revealed she can't escape it.
"It's difficult to say it's gotten easier when I have a multimillion-dollar organization terrorizing me and my family," The King of Queens alum said in a new interview.
"I'm hunted. My daughter is followed," added Remini, who shares Sofia with ex-husband Angelo Pagan. "There is constant surveillance."
Leah Remini Pulls Back the Curtain on Scientology
The star also revealed what it's like to be an empty nester with her daughter off at college.
"I’m still trying to find my way. It’s hard to take the role of an everyday mom away. Some people celebrate this part of their lives, but I don’t. It’s the job I love the most. I feel such a sense of loss of my baby. Thankfully she still calls me three times a day to ask me questions. It’s very difficult to have all these things happening at once — your baby’s out of the house, you’re getting a divorce, you’re going through menopause and you’re being hunted by a cult," she quipped.
The Church Hits Back
However, The Church of Scientology hit back at Remini's claims.
"For years Ms. Remini has repeated ad nauseam unsupported and untrue allegations to monetize her hate campaign against the Church of Scientology," the statement said, noting that the actress didn't pay for her cover story with Us Weekly.
"There has never existed a shred of evidence to support, let alone prove, any of her outlandish claims," the statement continued. "Contrary to Ms. Remini’s representations, the Church has never committed or conspired to commit these crimes, and no evidence exists to suggest otherwise. The Church is not 'surveilling' or doing anything to Ms. Remini. On the contrary, she is harassing her former church."
Tom Cruise Won't Leave
Elsewhere in the interview, Remini spoke about how famous members such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta won't leave the practice.
"They’re being exposed for what they truly believe in and realized, 'We better shut up, or we’re not going to have careers,'" the mom-of-one explained of why members have stopped talking about Scientology publicly. "But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t in agreement with its policies."
"I used to hope a lot of these people would [leave], but now I feel like they need Scientology. I don’t know if they’d make it in the real world," she added.
Remini previously dissed the Top Gun star in the past.
"I’ve met many people who worked with Tom. They go, 'He’s the nicest guy.' I go, 'Bull----.' Tom is an awful human being to Scientologists," she claimed. "He’s the example of Scientology. They chose the right guy."