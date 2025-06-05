'I'm Hunted': Leah Remini Says She's 'Constantly' Being Watched Despite Leaving Scientology in 2013

"It's difficult to say it's gotten easier when I have a multimillion-dollar organization terrorizing me and my family," The King of Queens alum said in a new interview .

The star also revealed what it's like to be an empty nester with her daughter off at college.

"I’m still trying to find my way. It’s hard to take the role of an everyday mom away. Some people celebrate this part of their lives, but I don’t. It’s the job I love the most. I feel such a sense of loss of my baby. Thankfully she still calls me three times a day to ask me questions. It’s very difficult to have all these things happening at once — your baby’s out of the house, you’re getting a divorce, you’re going through menopause and you’re being hunted by a cult," she quipped.