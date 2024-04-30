'Humble' Tim McGraw Goes Out of His Way to Meet Make-a-Wish Recipient Emily by Spending the Day With Her: Photos

"We looked at his schedule and agreed there was a show in the area in April and Emily could come to that. But that wasn’t enough for Tim. That 3 months was too long to wait. He asked me where Emily lived in Kentucky and Tim said that he would get in his truck the following week and drive up to Emily the 2 to 3 hours and spend the day with her. What!?! And that is exactly what happened. I got to surprise her and her family with this video from Tim and the rest is history. Grateful to Tim and our make a wish family and the big machine racing team for making Emily’s wish come true. Tim is truly humble and kind :) True Legend of a human! And yes Emily was at the show in Nashville with Tim in his past weekend too :)," the businessman, 42, continued in the post.