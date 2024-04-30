OK Magazine
'Humble' Tim McGraw Goes Out of His Way to Meet Make-a-Wish Recipient Emily by Spending the Day With Her: Photos

tim mcgraw scooter make a wish
Source: @makeawishamerica/Instagram
By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

Tim McGraw is the real deal!

The country star, 56, went out of his wife to meet up with a Make-a-Wish recipient when he realized he was no longer coming to Nashville for one of his concerts.

"This is the feel good story we all need right now. And yes @thetimmcgraw is the absolute man! So this past January we had our @makeawishamerica board meeting in Nashville and I heard about Emily. She has been overcoming so much and fighting the good fight and her dream was to meet Tim McGraw. When we heard this I reached out to Tim and like the incredible human he is he agreed. With 2 days to go something unfortunately came up and Tim was no longer going to be in Nashville," Scooter Braun captioned the adorable snapshot on Instagram on Tuesday, April 30.

tim mcgraw scooter make a wish
Source: @makeawishamerica/Instagram

Tim McGraw spent the day with Emily.

"We looked at his schedule and agreed there was a show in the area in April and Emily could come to that. But that wasn’t enough for Tim. That 3 months was too long to wait. He asked me where Emily lived in Kentucky and Tim said that he would get in his truck the following week and drive up to Emily the 2 to 3 hours and spend the day with her. What!?! And that is exactly what happened. I got to surprise her and her family with this video from Tim and the rest is history. Grateful to Tim and our make a wish family and the big machine racing team for making Emily’s wish come true. Tim is truly humble and kind :) True Legend of a human! And yes Emily was at the show in Nashville with Tim in his past weekend too :)," the businessman, 42, continued in the post.

tim mcgraw scooter make a wish
Source: @makeawishamerica/Instagram

Tim McGraw surprised Emily and her family.

Of course, people praised the "Something Like That" singer for being an overall good person.

One person wrote, "Love this! 💙💫 I’m a Wish Granter for MAW & this is why I do this! To see kids like Emily have their wishes come true! Thank you Mr. Tim McGraw & MAW! 💙💫 🤠," while another said, "What a guy so glad he could help make this possible for Emily."

tim mcgraw scooter make a wish
Source: @makeawishamerica/Instagram

Tim McGraw went out of his way for Emily.

"This is so sweet and wonderful. 💖," a third person gushed.

