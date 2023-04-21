Relive Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's Sweetest Moments As Couple Struggles To Repair 'Rough Patch' In 26-Year Marriage: Photos

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are trying to re-find the good in their relationship after being married for more than a quarter century.

The longtime country couple tied the knot in 1996 and have been going strong, for the most part, ever since!

A source recently expressed trouble in paradise for the lovebirds, as McGraw and Hill, both 55, have struggled with being empty nesters after their three daughters — Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 — moved to New York City and Washington D.C., as OK! previously reported.