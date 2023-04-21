Relive Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's Sweetest Moments As Couple Struggles To Repair 'Rough Patch' In 26-Year Marriage: Photos
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are trying to re-find the good in their relationship after being married for more than a quarter century.
The longtime country couple tied the knot in 1996 and have been going strong, for the most part, ever since!
A source recently expressed trouble in paradise for the lovebirds, as McGraw and Hill, both 55, have struggled with being empty nesters after their three daughters — Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 — moved to New York City and Washington D.C., as OK! previously reported.
"They've been snapping at each other constantly since their girls flew the coop!" the insider confessed of the "It's Your Love" singer and his wife, noting, "Their entire marriage has been centered on their daughters."
"Being left to their own devices for the first time has been a shock to them — and not in a positive way," the source explained. "Tim and Faith want to be close to their girls so they can feel like a family again, and hopefully heal the wounds they've recently been inflicting on each other."
Despite a recent rough patch, keep scrolling to check out McGraw and Hill's sweetest moments throughout their 26-year marriage!
Country music sweetly brought the husband and wife together when they met for the first time in 1994 at the country Radio Seminar Showcase for new talent in Nashville, Tenn.
At the time, the "There You'll Be" singer had just recently finalized her divorce from Daniel Hill, while McGraw was dating Kristine Donahue.
On June 26, 1996, McGraw popped the question and asked for Hill's hand in marriage while on stage during his show.
The "Highway Don't Care" crooner and his lovely lady have collaborated on numerous albums together and joined one another for tours nationwide.
Hill sweetly gushed over her handsome husband back in 2021, stating: "My man, my one and only. I love you 💥💥💥❤️."
There seems to be nothing that can keep these two apart!
Couples that vote together, stay together!
Last year, McGraw adorably wished his wife a happy birthday with a touching tribute, writing: "My best friend. My soul mate. The love of my life. I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life! You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives......We love you baby!"