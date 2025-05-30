Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Caught Making Out During Knicks Game: Watch

Chalamet, 29, was decked out in an orange and blue Knicks varsity jacket, while Jenner, 27, sported a white crop top, blue baseball cap and Fry Powers stacked rings.

The Dune star has been a regular attendee of the Knicks’ playoff series, as he recently returned from a trip to Indiana for his favorite team’s away games. Chalamet typically sits next to fellow superfan Ben Stiller, who was present two seats down from him during game five.

Jenner was also spotted hugging her ex bestie Jordyn Woods at halftime. The duo made amends in 2023 after she kissed Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. Woods is currently dating Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Shortly after yesterday's game, the Kardashians star hinted at her s-- life when she reposted an iconic quote from S-- and the City. Carrie Bradshaw asks, "When did we start caring about basketball?" to which Samantha Jones famously replies, "Don is obsessed. I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win."