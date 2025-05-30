Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Caught Making Out During Knicks Game: Watch
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a courtside smooch.
The power couple snuck in a kiss during the second quarter of the New York Knicks NBA playoff game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, May 29.
Chalamet, 29, was decked out in an orange and blue Knicks varsity jacket, while Jenner, 27, sported a white crop top, blue baseball cap and Fry Powers stacked rings.
The Dune star has been a regular attendee of the Knicks’ playoff series, as he recently returned from a trip to Indiana for his favorite team’s away games. Chalamet typically sits next to fellow superfan Ben Stiller, who was present two seats down from him during game five.
Jenner was also spotted hugging her ex bestie Jordyn Woods at halftime. The duo made amends in 2023 after she kissed Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. Woods is currently dating Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns.
Shortly after yesterday's game, the Kardashians star hinted at her s-- life when she reposted an iconic quote from S-- and the City. Carrie Bradshaw asks, "When did we start caring about basketball?" to which Samantha Jones famously replies, "Don is obsessed. I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win."
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's NBA Outings
Chalamet and Jenner previously cozied up at a New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game on Monday, May 12. The reality star bared her cleavage in a black bodysuit and leather pants while the actor rocked a gray Knicks T-shirt and shorts. They were joined by Kendall Jenner, who showed her support for the team in a blue Knicks baseball cap. The trio was photographed smiling, cheering and waving towels in the air to celebrate New York scoring.
Timothée notably missed the 2025 Met Gala because he was at home, watching another Knicks vs. Celtics playoff game with his friends on a small iPad screen.
Kylie and Timothée are no strangers to sports games, as they also sat courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers match on April 30. The lovebirds held hands, cuddled and smooched while watching the beauty mogul’s home team. Timothée, a New York native, wore a black T-shirt with a photo of late Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Red Carpet Debut
The celebs made their red carpet debut after two years of dating on Wednesday, May 7. They posed side by side for photographers at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, with Timothée’s hand wrapped around his woman’s waist.
Kylie wore a long black gown with her hair slicked back in a bun, while Timothée matched in a black velvet blazer.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder joined her boyfriend as he received the David for Cinematic Excellence honorary award.