Kylie Jenner Accused of Looking Bored During NBA Date Night With Timothée Chalamet Despite Relationship Still Going Strong: Watch

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Kylie Jenner was mocked by fans for her hilarious facial expressions at a recent Knicks game. The reality star, 28, appeared to be bored as she sat courtside next to boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 28. The actor, 30, grabbed his girlfriend’s behind as they entered the arena. Jenner stayed casual in a white tank top and rhinestone jeans, while Chalamet wore a black hoodie, Timberland boots and a Knicks hat.

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Source: @indiehamlet/Instagram Kylie Jenner elicited mixed reactions from fans for her courtside behavior.

Despite the couple’s PDA-packed appearance, fans assumed the Kylie Cosmetics founder was uninterested in the game as she glanced up at the ceiling from her seat. “The fact he looked like a statue at Coachella while kylie had the time of her life makes this even better like they will do everything together even if it's not a mutual interest,” one person joked on X. Another added, “When you love your man, but your social battery is running out.” A third quipped, “Only he could drag her to a basketball court.”

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the fact he looked like a statue at coachella while kylie had the time of her life makes this even better like they will do everything together even if it's not a mutual interest https://t.co/sVvbEwbFkL — timothée chalamet's impregnator (@indiehamlet) April 29, 2026 Source: @indiehamlet/Instagram One fan defended Kylie Jenner and said she was 'locked in on the scoreboard.'

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet frequently attend sporting events.

Others, however, thought it was unfair to assume Jenner didn’t want to be there. “Y’all are reaching with the she looks bored comments. she’s clearly just locked in on the scoreboard or the screen. let the girl breathe,” one X user wrote.

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Join Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods for Date Night

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet is an avid Knicks fan.

After the game, Jenner and Chalamet joined Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods for dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib. The couples arrived separately to the restaurant for date night.

Is Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship in Trouble?

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for three years.