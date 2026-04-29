Kylie Jenner Accused of Looking Bored During NBA Date Night With Timothée Chalamet Despite Relationship Still Going Strong: Watch
April 29 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner was mocked by fans for her hilarious facial expressions at a recent Knicks game.
The reality star, 28, appeared to be bored as she sat courtside next to boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 28.
The actor, 30, grabbed his girlfriend’s behind as they entered the arena. Jenner stayed casual in a white tank top and rhinestone jeans, while Chalamet wore a black hoodie, Timberland boots and a Knicks hat.
Despite the couple’s PDA-packed appearance, fans assumed the Kylie Cosmetics founder was uninterested in the game as she glanced up at the ceiling from her seat.
“The fact he looked like a statue at Coachella while kylie had the time of her life makes this even better like they will do everything together even if it's not a mutual interest,” one person joked on X.
Another added, “When you love your man, but your social battery is running out.”
A third quipped, “Only he could drag her to a basketball court.”
Others, however, thought it was unfair to assume Jenner didn’t want to be there.
“Y’all are reaching with the she looks bored comments. she’s clearly just locked in on the scoreboard or the screen. let the girl breathe,” one X user wrote.
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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Join Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods for Date Night
After the game, Jenner and Chalamet joined Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods for dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib. The couples arrived separately to the restaurant for date night.
Is Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship in Trouble?
The reality star’s loved-up evening with the Wonka actor comes amid rumors their relationship of three years may be in trouble.
A source spilled to OK! on April 26: "There is an increasing sense within industry circles that Timothée's public image has started to blur into the wider popular celebrity ecosystem in a way that risks undermining the carefully crafted reputation he built as a serious, craft-focused thespian. The concern is that the attention surrounding his lifestyle and profile has begun to overshadow the work that originally defined him."
Another insider added: "Those close to Tim are quietly questioning whether his relationship with a reality TV woman has played a role in altering how he is now viewed professionally, particularly at a moment when perception can be crucial. It is less about the relationship itself and more about how it feeds into a broader narrative that may be shifting the way decision-makers and audiences see him."
However, their recent Knicks outing and Coachella weekend together indicates they still seem to be going strong.