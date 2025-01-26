NEWS Timothée Chalamet Blasted for 'Out of Line' Joke About Late President Jimmy Carter on 'SNL' Source: mega Timothee Chalamet was blasted for making a rude joke about late President Jimmy Carter during his time on 'SNL.'

Timothée Chalamet fans were not happy with him for making a rude joke about late President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29, 2024. In one sketch, the Wonka star, 29, played bungee instructor Nathaniel Latrine who was in charge of getting Heidi Gardner and her on-screen boyfriend Michael Longfellow into shape.

While in character, Chalamet told the class to move around, mimicking flying and swimming before yelling: "Jimmy Carter!" After the actors then appeared to go lifeless while dangling on their bungee cords, the audience appeared to gasp at the joke.

“Someone’s going to h--- for that one,” one person wrote about the bit, while another said, “Too soon.” A third person said: “The Jimmy Carter bit was wild," while a fourth stated: "Out of line." “Was funny until that Jimmy Carter line. Totally disrespectful and out of line. And yes I have a sense of humor and love the show but that was just horrible and too soon … I hope his family didn’t see that," another fumed.

As OK! previously reported, Carter died at 100 years old almost one month ago. "Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia," The Carter Center wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.

Carter's funeral was attended by several former presidents, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. "For decades, you could walk into Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on some Sunday mornings and see hundreds of tourists from around the world crammed into the pews. And standing in front of them, asking with a wink if there were any visitors that morning, would be President Jimmy Carter — preparing to teach Sunday school, just like he had done for most of his adult life," Obama said about Carter's death.