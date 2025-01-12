'Petty Sore Loser': Kamala Harris Bashed for Cropping Donald Trump Out of Post From Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Kamala Harris certainly doesn’t want Donald Trump on her Instagram grid.
On Saturday, January 11, the vice president, 60, shared a photo from Jimmy Carter’s funeral, where the president-elect was noticeably cropped out.
“President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it. President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come,” the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate penned alongside an image of herself, the Bidens, the Clintons, the Bushes and Barack Obama at the event.
Though other photos showed that Trump was seated next to the 44th president, he was left off of this still.
In response, social media users bashed the former Attorney General of California for her clear diss.
“Well, she is a petty sore loser,” one person claimed, while another added, “Reeks of desperation and attention-seeking. She basically couldn’t stand Obama talking to Trump,” referencing how the two politicians appeared to have a friendly conversation in the pews.
“Kamala refuses to accept that she lost. I'm glad a child isn't going to be POTUS on January 20,” a third individual shared, as a fourth stated, “THE CROPPPPP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”
One more Harris hater joked, “And you were cropped out of the election.”
Not everyone was angry with the former senator, as many shared their support for her choice.
“Good for Kamala,” someone said, while another noted, “Why not... Trump is there only to show power for himself… Not out of compassion for Carter…”
One more quipped, “Good idea. Trump ruins any photo.”
As OK! previously reported, while Harris caused a stir on the internet days after the January 9 funeral, she also caught Americans’ attention during the ceremony, due to her reaction to Obama chatting with Trump.
In footage of the event, Harris was seen turning around to seemingly give the Hawaii native a death stare after he was seen laughing with Trump.
"Kamala Harris seems TICKED that President Trump and Obama are speaking at Carter’s funeral. Nobody wants to talk to Kamala, as usual," one troll snubbed, while another penned, "Kamala Harris gets pissy when she looks back and sees Obama pleasantly chatting with Trump at Carter’s funeral."
Another critic shared, "Kamala [looks] visibly furious after seeing Obama talking with Trump," while someone else added: "Kamala’s face says it all — watching Obama talk to Trump has her absolutely fuming."
"Check out how Harris looks back at President Trump with that scorned face. He bothers her," one more user said.