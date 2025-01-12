'Petty Sore Loser': Kamala Harris Bashed for Cropping Donald Trump Out of Post From Jimmy Carter's Funeral

“President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it. President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come,” the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate penned alongside an image of herself, the Bidens, the Clintons, the Bushes and Barack Obama at the event.

Though other photos showed that Trump was seated next to the 44th president, he was left off of this still.