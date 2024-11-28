or
Timothée Chalamet Being Told to 'Focus' on Bob Dylan Biopic and Not Girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Source Claims

According to an insider, Timothée Chalamet's team wants the 'focus' on his work and not Kylie Jenner.

Nov. 28 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet may be distancing himself from Kylie Jenner.

According to an insider, people in the Little Women actor's circle have been persuading him to keep his attention on his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, rather than his romance with The Kardashians star.

“Timmy’s team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie,” a source claimed. “Timmy sees himself as a serious Oscar contender this year."

Fans shouldn't get their hopes up about the Hollywood power couple making their red carpet debut at any of the premieres. However, Jenner has reportedly been very understanding of the situation. "That's not to say she won't be able to attend the afterparties with him," the insider claimed.

Despite the harsh update, Chalamet, 28, and the makeup mogul, 27, have been going strong since the spring of 2023. As OK! previously reported, the duo has been enjoying their time together when their equally busy schedules allow.

"People in Timmy’s world know that he’s having a great time with Kylie but depending on who you talk to he’s either the most committed guy, or totally on the prowl," a separate insider spilled. "He’s very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibes when he’s with Kylie and anyone that knows her. They've really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."

However, other sources have alleged the Lady Bird star "acts more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship" during his time off. "Kylie and Timothée have never said they’re exclusive, so in his book he hasn’t done anything wrong. Women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings-attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere ... But Kylie is blissfully unaware," the insider explained.

Chalamet and Jenner have kept their love extremely private since they first linked up. "I think it’s important to keep things to yourself," the reality star explained in a recent interview. "It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough."

In recent years, Jenner has made the decision to distance herself from showing her life on social media. "My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting," she noted. "When I was posting 24/7 — waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the color of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to — I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time."

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Chalamet and Jenner.

