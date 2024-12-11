'Affectionate' Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet Pack on the PDA During Rare Date Night at 'A Complete Unknown' After-Party
It seems like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong!
On Tuesday, December 10, Chalamet, 28, walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of A Complete Unknown at the Dolby Theatre without the reality star, 27, by his side. However, according to an insider, the pair met up later at the after-party.
The businesswoman, who came with her mom, Kris Jenner, and the actor were "pretty affectionate with each other" as guests started entering the space, the insider dished.
Throughout the night, the pair, who sparked romance rumors in 2023, mingled with Timotheé's costars and other guests as they seemed happy together. They stopped packing on the PDA once the room got more crowded. The duo, who are rarely spotted together, were seen leaving the party together, hand-in-hand.
This isn't the first time Kylie has been supportive of her man. Last December, she was spotted at the L.A. premiere of Wonka with her mom, and Kylie even went to the London premiere weeks prior, a source told People at the time.
As OK! previously reported, the A-listers were last seen together in New York City in October when they dined at Little Charli in the West Village. At the time, the pair looked "very cute" and "in love" during the date.
Now that Timotheé is gearing up to release the Bob Dylan biopic, which drops on December 25, he might be a little distracted.
“Timmy’s team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie,” a source told Life & Style. “Timmy sees himself as a serious Oscar contender this year."
Fortunately, Kylie has been supportive of the situation and his career.
"That's not to say she won't be able to attend the afterparties with him," the insider claimed.
The mom-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott — is guarded about her romance this time around. "I think it’s important to keep things to yourself," she previously said in an interview. "It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough."
