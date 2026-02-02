or
Timothée Chalamet Grilled About Marriage as His Romance With Kylie Jenner Heats Up

image of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Source: mega

Timothée Chalamet hinted at marrying Kylie Jenner after joking through personal questions at a London promo event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet had fans swooning as he coyly opened up about marriage, as his romance with Kylie Jenner heats up.

The 30-year-old actor finally addressed his future with longtime girlfriend Jenner, 28, during a lively promotional event in London for his new movie Marty Supreme.

Source: @accesskardash/X
'That's So Personal'

image of Timothée Chalamet addressed questions about marriage while promoting his new film during a London event.
Source: mega

Timothée Chalamet addressed questions about marriage while promoting his new film during a London event.

When asked, "Do you have a girlfriend?" Chalamet, 30, smiled as he finished taking a sip from his bottle of Coca-Cola and replied, "Yes."

The rapid-fire questioning continued: "Do you think you'll ever get married?" Chalamet laughed and said, "Wow, that's so personal. That's so personal. Gonna get me in trouble, man!"

But he didn't hesitate to answer, stating: "Yes. Yes."

The crowd went wild when the interviewer asked if "we" could attend the nuptials.

Chalamet quipped back, asking whether that meant the interviewer, as well as everyone in the crowd, sending the audience into another round of laughter.

'Obsessed With Each Other'

image of The actor playfully responded to personal questions as his romance with Kylie Jenner continues to make headlines.
Source: mega

The actor playfully responded to personal questions as his romance with Kylie Jenner continues to make headlines.

As OK! previously reported, the couple has been living together for over a year in Los Angeles, Calif.

Though the stars are not engaged, an insider said, "It's like they're basically married already."

"They're obsessed with each other and always together," the source added, sharing that Chalamet is close with Jenner's two children, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Timothee Chalamet

'I Couldn't Do This Without You'

image of Chalamet sparked excitement after hinting at a future wedding during a rapid-fire interview.
Source: mega

The actor sparked excitement after hinting at a future wedding during a rapid-fire interview.

The actor didn't shy away from showing his love for Jenner, notably praising her during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech for Best Actor on January 4.

"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Chalamet said on stage, as Jenner sweetly mouthed back, "I love you."

Just the night before, the couple turned up the heat at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala, sharing a kiss caught on video by TMZ.

'It's Happening Very Soon'

image of The couple has been linked since 2023.
Source: mega

The couple has been linked since 2023.

Insiders say the couple could be headed for an engagement sooner rather than later.

"Everyone close to them says it's happening very soon," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page. "They're serious, and it's only a matter of timing."

The insider also shared details on Jenner's Critics Choice Awards moment with Chalamet. "Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn't just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years," they claimed.

