Timothée Chalamet Grilled About Marriage as His Romance With Kylie Jenner Heats Up
Feb. 2 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet had fans swooning as he coyly opened up about marriage, as his romance with Kylie Jenner heats up.
The 30-year-old actor finally addressed his future with longtime girlfriend Jenner, 28, during a lively promotional event in London for his new movie Marty Supreme.
'That's So Personal'
When asked, "Do you have a girlfriend?" Chalamet, 30, smiled as he finished taking a sip from his bottle of Coca-Cola and replied, "Yes."
The rapid-fire questioning continued: "Do you think you'll ever get married?" Chalamet laughed and said, "Wow, that's so personal. That's so personal. Gonna get me in trouble, man!"
But he didn't hesitate to answer, stating: "Yes. Yes."
The crowd went wild when the interviewer asked if "we" could attend the nuptials.
Chalamet quipped back, asking whether that meant the interviewer, as well as everyone in the crowd, sending the audience into another round of laughter.
'Obsessed With Each Other'
As OK! previously reported, the couple has been living together for over a year in Los Angeles, Calif.
Though the stars are not engaged, an insider said, "It's like they're basically married already."
"They're obsessed with each other and always together," the source added, sharing that Chalamet is close with Jenner's two children, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
'I Couldn't Do This Without You'
The actor didn't shy away from showing his love for Jenner, notably praising her during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech for Best Actor on January 4.
"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Chalamet said on stage, as Jenner sweetly mouthed back, "I love you."
Just the night before, the couple turned up the heat at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala, sharing a kiss caught on video by TMZ.
'It's Happening Very Soon'
Insiders say the couple could be headed for an engagement sooner rather than later.
"Everyone close to them says it's happening very soon," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page. "They're serious, and it's only a matter of timing."
The insider also shared details on Jenner's Critics Choice Awards moment with Chalamet. "Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn't just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years," they claimed.