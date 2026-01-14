Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are 'Basically Married' and Have Been Living Together for Over a Year
Jan. 14 2026, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are further along in their relationship than one may have presumed.
According to a new report from Wednesday, January 14, the couple has been living together for over a year in Los Angeles, Calif.
The stars not yet engaged, but an insider confirmed “it’s like they’re basically married already.”
“They’re obsessed with each other and always together,” the source added, noting that Chalamet is close with Jenner’s children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott.
Timothée Chalamet Thanks 'Partner' Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards
The actor notably praised his girlfriend during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech for Best Actor on January 4.
“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Chalamet said on stage, while Jenner mouthed to him, “I love you.”
One evening prior, the duo packed on the PDA as they shared a kiss at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala, per a video by TMZ.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet May Get Engaged 'Very Soon'
The duo is reportedly destined for an engagement sooner rather than later.
“Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing.”
The insider also noted of Jenner’s Critics Choice shoutout, “Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years.”
Kris Jenner Aims to 'Protect' Kylie Jenner's 'Bank Account'
In April 2025, a source revealed that “Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture.”
However, her mother, Kris Jenner, has some rules before they take the next step in their relationship.
“Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation: she needs to protect her bank account,” the insider explained. “Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron-clad prenup.”