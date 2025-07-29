Timothée Chalamet Turns Up the Heat in Steamy New Car Campaign: Photos
Timothée Chalamet smoldered in a spicy set of photos from the desert.
The Dune actor, 29, rocked a leather jacket in a hot car photoshoot with Lucid Motors, which was released on Tuesday, July 29.
In one image, Chalamet stared down the camera in an edgy motorcycle jacket, paired with a plain white T-shirt and black pants while leaning against a 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring SUV, positioned in the middle of the desert.
In another snapshot, the actor climbed inside the vehicle, placing one hand on the wheel and the other on the passenger seat. He glanced over his shoulder, seemingly before taking the car for a spin.
Chalamet was announced as Lucid Motors' first-ever Global Brand Ambassador in a multi-year collaboration. The movie star has been a fan of the company for several years, as he was pictured driving a Lucid Air in 2023 with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Early this fall, he will headline a campaign for the Lucid Gravity, a three-row, electric SUV.
"We’re excited to welcome Timothée as our first Global Brand Ambassador," Akerho "AK" Oghoghomeh, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Lucid Motors, said in a statement. "He brings together the same fearless creativity and uncompromising vision that defines our brand, embodying what it means to compromise nothing, both on and off screen. Together, we’ll show what’s possible when innovation and cultural relevance come together to move the world forward."
This marks Chalamet's first automobile partnership. He previously worked with Cash App, served as a "Friend of the House" for Cartier and was the face of Chanel's Bleu de Chanel fragrance.
Caitlyn Jenner Gives Timothée Chalamet Her Stamp of Approval
Meanwhile, things are heating up between Chalamet and Jenner. The reality star followed her boyfriend on Instagram in early July after two years of dating. The actor still does not follow anyone.
The couple is allegedly nearing an engagement, and even Jenner's father, Caitlyn, is excited for the duo's future.
"Timothée is naturally very charming, it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him. She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention, she’s taking it as a sign that Kylie is valuing her and making her a priority," an insider told an outlet.
The duo reportedly visited Caitlyn's Malibu house in May, and "she hasn't stopped talking about it since."
"She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter," the source spilled, noting the Olympian is fully supportive of her choices. "In Caitlyn’s eyes, Kylie can do no wrong. If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating, then they must be great. That is how Caitlyn has always approached things, she was even welcoming to Tyga back when Kylie was with him."