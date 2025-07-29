Timothée Chalamet Turns Up the Heat in Steamy New Car Campaign: Photos

In one image, Chalamet stared down the camera in an edgy motorcycle jacket, paired with a plain white T-shirt and black pants while leaning against a 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring SUV, positioned in the middle of the desert.

In another snapshot, the actor climbed inside the vehicle, placing one hand on the wheel and the other on the passenger seat. He glanced over his shoulder, seemingly before taking the car for a spin.

Chalamet was announced as Lucid Motors' first-ever Global Brand Ambassador in a multi-year collaboration. The movie star has been a fan of the company for several years, as he was pictured driving a Lucid Air in 2023 with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Early this fall, he will headline a campaign for the Lucid Gravity, a three-row, electric SUV.