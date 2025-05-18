or
Kylie Jenner 'Wants to Have Some Input' on Timothée Chalamet's Rumored Engagement Ring: 'She Is Very Picky'

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: Mega

Kylie Jenner is reportedly showing Timothee Chalamet the exact ring styles she loves as engagement rumors swirl.

By:

May 18 2025, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

It's no surprise that a Kylie JennerTimothée Chalamet engagement might be on the horizon — and the beauty mogul wants to make sure the moment feels just right when he gets down on one knee.

"Friends say Kylie is very picky about what jewelry she likes, so as much as she loves the idea of Timothée [choosing] her ring, the truth is she would rather have some input," an insider told a news outlet, noting the reality star's "perfectionist" side.

"Kylie has a vision for everything … and has gone so far as to show Timothée photos of the [ring] styles she likes," the insider added.

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: Mega

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started dating in 2023.

The glamorous couple recently made their dazzling red carpet debut at the 70th annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on May 7, where Chalamet, 29, snagged the coveted Cinematic Excellence trophy while a glowing Jenner, 27, stood by him. Jenner even gave him a smooch before he hopped onto the stage.

For Jenner, "it's just about being Timothée's wife," the insider declared.

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: Mega

The pair recently were seen at a few basketball games together.

Fans thought Met Gala could mark their grand arrival as a couple, especially after Jenner was seen with him at various events throughout awards season.

However, the makeup maven surprised everyone by arriving with Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis instead, rocking a plunging silver bralette top paired with a sheer black mesh corset and a daring skirt.

But fast forward two days, and there they were: Jenner and Chalamet stepping onto the red carpet in Italy, hand in hand. Dressed to kill in a plunging black gown, Jenner didn't shy away from displaying affection, leaning into Chalamet while he wrapped his arm protectively around her waist.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: Mega

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads during their red carpet debut on May 7.

Their relationship blossomed amidst the glamorous chaos of Hollywood, with Jenner attending the Golden Globes as Chalamet’s date, sharing a lovely evening while avoiding the red carpet spotlight together.

Their biggest moment awaited when Jenner snagged a seat beside Chalamet at the Oscars in March, where he was nominated for Best Actor. Although Chalamet lost out to Adrian Brody, the couple shone bright during the Vanity Fair after-party.

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: Mega

Timothée Chalamet is 'fully integrated' into Kylie Jenner's world, a source said.

According to another news outlet, they are "practically living together," adding that he "has been fully integrated into her life."

"Everything is going really well. She's proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past," the source shared.

