Kylie Jenner 'Wants to Have Some Input' on Timothée Chalamet's Rumored Engagement Ring: 'She Is Very Picky'

It's no surprise that a Kylie Jenner–Timothée Chalamet engagement might be on the horizon — and the beauty mogul wants to make sure the moment feels just right when he gets down on one knee.

"Friends say Kylie is very picky about what jewelry she likes, so as much as she loves the idea of Timothée [choosing] her ring, the truth is she would rather have some input," an insider told a news outlet, noting the reality star's "perfectionist" side.

"Kylie has a vision for everything … and has gone so far as to show Timothée photos of the [ring] styles she likes," the insider added.