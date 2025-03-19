Tina Fey Confesses She Has a 'Problem With Rich People Having a Side Hustle': 'I Kind of Hate Money'

The Mean Girls star started to explain why she never considered launching her own eyewear brand, but Poehler cut in with a blunt question, asking, “You hate money?”

“I do kind of hate money,” Fey confessed. “I’m terrible with money.”

She quickly clarified, “No, I’m not terrible — I don’t waste money. But I don’t get excited about money.”

As long as she felt “safe” and had “enough money to live,” she was content.