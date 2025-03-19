or
Tina Fey Confesses She Has a 'Problem With Rich People Having a Side Hustle': 'I Kind of Hate Money'

tina fey
Source: MEGA

Tina Fey revealed her views on 'rich people' chasing extra cash, noting: 'I kind of hate money.'

By:

March 19 2025, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

Tina Fey isn’t buying into hustle culture.

During the Tuesday, March 18, debut episode of “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” the 30 Rock star got real about her feelings on celebrities chasing extra cash when they’re already set for life.

“I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle,” Fey admitted. “If you already have like $200 million … I judge it.”

tina fey
Source: @Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

Tina Fey admitted she has a problem with rich people having side hustles.

The money talk started when host Amy Poehler praised her longtime friend’s signature look, even suggesting Fey could turn it into a business.

“But you have incredible hair. I feel like you should have a hair campaign and also, I always, I'm pushing you to have a glasses line,” Poehler teased. “Why do you not have a glasses [line]?”

Source: @Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube
The Mean Girls star started to explain why she never considered launching her own eyewear brand, but Poehler cut in with a blunt question, asking, “You hate money?”

“I do kind of hate money,” Fey confessed. “I’m terrible with money.”

She quickly clarified, “No, I’m not terrible — I don’t waste money. But I don’t get excited about money.”

As long as she felt “safe” and had “enough money to live,” she was content.

amy poehler good hang podcast
Source: @Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

Amy Poehler thanked her friend for being her first guest on the 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' podcast.

Poehler then asked if Fey had an issue with celebrities doing side projects, including a podcast — clearly referencing her own “Good Hang" show.

Fey reassured her that podcasts were fine, but both seemed to agree that launching a rosé brand would be crossing the line.

“But Tina, this is where you have to learn from Gen Z,” Poehler pointed out. “They don’t judge it.”

Fey didn’t budge, saying, “I judge it.”

“You should stop,” Poehler laughed, wrapping up the conversation.

tina fey amy poehler
Source: @Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

The 'Mean Girls' star joked that she 'kind of hates money' and doesn’t get excited about it.

Elsewhere in the episode, Poehler took a moment to thank Fey for being her first guest.

“I really appreciate it, buddy. You have done many things for me over the years — including the jobs that I have and the career that I have — but this means the most,” the Wine Country star said.

Fey and Poehler’s friendship spans over three decades, with iconic collaborations on Saturday Night Live, Mean Girls (2004), Baby Mama (2008) and Sisters (2015). Fey even referred to Poehler as her “work wife.”

"We really just have such an ease and shorthand working with each other," Fey said earlier in 2024.

tina fey
Source: @Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

Amy Poehler encouraged her to start a hair or glasses brand, but Tina Fey wasn’t interested.

Poehler echoed the sentiment while chatting with Jimmy Fallon, joking that she was Fey’s “second wife” since he worked with her first.

“I got cast because I was technically a nepo friend,” Poehler joked, referring to her SNL days. “Tina got me the job 100 percent. Vouched for me in every way. And I was joking backstage — I was like, ‘SNL feels like college to me. Like, I would never get into it now.’”

