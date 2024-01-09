Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan Reunite at 'Mean Girls' Premiere Nearly 20 Years After Original Film Release: Photos

"It's stood the test of time," Lohan, who starred as Cady Heron in the 2004 movie, said of the infamous story. "I feel really grateful. I mean, it's not very often that you have all these movies that do that."

The former child star also noted how the film broke boundaries when it came to the world being more aware of the effects of bullying. "Mean Girls really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it's also a really fun movie, so it's really a blessing," she explained.