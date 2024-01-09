Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan Reunite at 'Mean Girls' Premiere Nearly 20 Years After Original Film Release: Photos
Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan have reunited!
Nearly 20 years after the original Mean Girls movie became a cultural phenomenon, the Saturday Night Live alum, 53, and The Parent Trap actress, 37, walked the red carpet together on Monday, January 8, at the New York City premiere of the reboot.
"It's stood the test of time," Lohan, who starred as Cady Heron in the 2004 movie, said of the infamous story. "I feel really grateful. I mean, it's not very often that you have all these movies that do that."
The former child star also noted how the film broke boundaries when it came to the world being more aware of the effects of bullying. "Mean Girls really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it's also a really fun movie, so it's really a blessing," she explained.
Lohan even praised her original costars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, whom she recently reunited with for their viral Walmart commercial.
"The three of us are friends," the Freaky Friday star said, noticeably leaving out the original Regina George, Rachel McAdams. "I love Amanda and she's done so well with her career. She's such a great actress and Lacey as well. We're good friends and that's what matters most."
The trio now have motherhood to bond over after Lohan welcomed her son, Luai, in July 2023. "I'm part of the mom club now with them. It's great. It's such an amazing feeling," she explained. "I feel great. I feel wonderful. He's coming up on six months."
Fey, who wrote both versions of the film, also spoke about being a mom and how her daughters, Alice, 18, and Penelope, 12, helped her with the new version of the movie.
- Lindsay Lohan & Rachel McAdams Reject Paramount's 'Disrespectful' Offer For New 'Mean Girls' Movie
- Jonathan Bennett Says It's 'Exhilarating' To See Pal Lindsay Lohan Starring In Rom-Coms Again: 'It's What She Does Best'
- Lindsay Lohan Reveals Whether 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is Happening After Rumors Swirl
"Sometimes I would run things by the kids," the funny lady said. "Like casting, or you know, like [asking], 'Should the burn book stay a book, or should it be a private Instagram account?' And they're like, 'No, it's a book, it's a book.'"
Despite how beloved the original version is by the world, Fey has faith the public will latch onto the revamped musical edition as well. "I feel like if you are a fan of the original movie you will really feel great nostalgia," she noted. "You'll still feel nice and cozy in this new movie, but you'll get some fun surprises, some new jokes, some new teachers, some amazing songs."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interviews with Lohan and Fey.