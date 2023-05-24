Tina Turner's Sad Last Days: How The Legendary Diva Battled Cancer, Stroke and PTSD

After the stroke, Tina battled intestinal cancer — months before her kidneys failed.

The "Proud Mary" songstress considered assisted suicide as it is legal in Switzerland, but fortunately, her current husband, Erwin Bach, donated his organ to her.

"It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," Tina explained in her memoir My Love Story, released in 2018. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."