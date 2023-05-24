OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tina Turner
OK LogoNEWS

Tina Turner's Sad Last Days: How The Legendary Diva Battled Cancer, Stroke and PTSD

tina turner pp copy
Source: mega
By:

May 24 2023, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prior to Tina Turner's death on Wednesday, May 24, the singer decided to live her life outside of the public eye.

The musical icon, who passed away at 83 years old, was rocked by a string of physical and mental health woes, including a 2013 stroke and getting a kidney transplant in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

In the eye-opening documentary Tina, she got candid about her post-traumatic stress disorder and her horrible 16-year marriage to Ike Turner. The abuse from her ex triggered a failed suicide attempt in 1968, leading her to eventually split from Ike in 1978.

Though she had success with her first solo album, Private Dancer, and a starring role in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, she was never able to let go of her past memories with Ike, saying that the abuse haunted her "like a curse."

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner s
Source: mega

After the stroke, Tina battled intestinal cancer — months before her kidneys failed.

The "Proud Mary" songstress considered assisted suicide as it is legal in Switzerland, but fortunately, her current husband, Erwin Bach, donated his organ to her.

"It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," Tina explained in her memoir My Love Story, released in 2018. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."

Article continues below advertisement

Tina then made an appearance at the Broadway opening of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, where she looked bloated.

“Tina knows the end is near,” said a source at the time. “This film is truly her last encore.”

MORE ON:
Tina Turner

To make matters worse, she was still grappling with the deaths of her two sons, Ronnie, 62, who died in December 2022 after suffering complications from colon cancer, and son Craig, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2018.

“With all the health issues she’s had, losing Ronnie could be the thing that finally kills her!” a source previously said.

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner husband erwin
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

National Enquirer spoke with the sources.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.