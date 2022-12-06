Michael Jackson Was The Most Influential Entertainer Of The 20th Century & Shaped The Future Of Music, Dance & Film

Michael Jackson was the most influential entertainer of the 20th century! Top critics, scholars, showbiz insiders — and the Guinness Book of World Records — believe MJ shaped the future of music, dance, film and fashion with his genius and talent. During his too-short life, Michael produced 13 no. 1 tunes. since his death, his recordings are still red-hot and he's sold more than 750 Million albums worldwide!

But Michael's cultural impact runs much deeper. acclaimed jazz choreographer Ginger Cox insists the Moonwalker's fluid grace inspired generations of dancers, and the instructor of new York's Broadway Dance center proclaims Jackson is the "reason many people started dancing. his influence is truly extraordinary."