Tito Jackson's friends revealed what the star said before he took his last breath on Sunday, September 15.

The 70-year-old, who is best known for being a member of The Jackson 5 with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, passed away after a heart attack while in a car in New Mexico.

Tito was with his pals Terry Harvey Maltbia, who was Tito’s business partner, and Ronald Balfour when tragedy struck. Prior to his unexpected death, the trio had been “eating turkey and chicken, laughing and talking," they told a news outlet.