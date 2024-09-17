Tito Jackson's Pals Reveal Singer's Final Words Before His Shocking Death
Tito Jackson's friends revealed what the star said before he took his last breath on Sunday, September 15.
The 70-year-old, who is best known for being a member of The Jackson 5 with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, passed away after a heart attack while in a car in New Mexico.
Tito was with his pals Terry Harvey Maltbia, who was Tito’s business partner, and Ronald Balfour when tragedy struck. Prior to his unexpected death, the trio had been “eating turkey and chicken, laughing and talking," they told a news outlet.
But when Tito tried to get back into the car, he said, ‘I ain't feeling good in my chest.’ He wiped his face off, took off his shirt and it was like someone had threw a bucket of water on him,” Terry shared.
Terry and Ronald got the attention of passing police officers, and Tito was taken to a nearby hospital.
Terry thought Tito would be "OK," but things changed quickly. "He had a planned appearance at the Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta on Tuesday, but we thought we would miss that and might have to spend the night," Terry said.
“And then a woman came back out and said, ‘He's not doing good.’ I said to her, ‘What do you mean? He's not doing good because he can't get up? What do you mean? I was just talking to him!’” Terry recalled to the Daily Mail, adding that there were seven doctors "working" on Tito in a room.
When he tried calling Tito's brother Marlon, the the musician already had died.
As OK! previously reported, Tito's sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, confirmed the death via Instagram.
"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously," the statement read.
"It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops.Your boys,Taj, Taryll and TJ," the message continued.