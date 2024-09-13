Michael Jackson's Nose Job From 'Drunk' Doctor 'Started His Plastic Surgery' Spiral, Friend's Ex Reveals
It all started with a nose job and a dream.
New details of Michael Jackson's downward spiral of plastic surgery procedures have emerged more than a decade after the King of Pop's death in 2009.
In a newly released docuseries The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood, which premiered on MGM+ Sunday, September 8, Scott Thorson — the ex of Jackson’s good friend Liberace — reflected on his time growing close to the "Thriller" singer in the 1980s while opening up about his time as a witness for the prosecution in one of the biggest murder trials in Hollywood history.
Speaking to crime novelist Michael Connelly throughout the four-part docuseries about the notorious 1981 quadruple murder, which occurred on Wonderland Avenue in Los Angeles, Calif., Thorson — who previously claimed to have an affair with Jackson during the ‘80s — shared a side story about being right by the "Beat It" hitmaker as he began his tumultuous cosmetic surgery journey.
"Michael and I became very close when Liberace introduced me to Michael," Thorson said of his ex — an American pianist who died in 1987 at age 67. "Later on, Liberace decided to have plastic surgery. Michael decided to have his nose done. I was having my chin done and nose. So we had it on the same day."
What was meant to be a routine procedure turned into a chaotic ordeal after the plastic surgeon arrived intoxicated to their appointments.
"The doctor came up, and he was drunk when he was shooting Liberace full of Demerol," Thorson, who passed in August at age 65, recalled. "I had to take the needle away from him. I had to do it; he was so drunk."
Thorson admitted he "kind of felt guilty about Michael having his nose job because I introduced him to the doctor."
"That’s what started the plastic surgery. He didn’t like his nose. He always hated his looks. He thought he was ugly," he claimed of Jackson.
As OK! previously reported, Jackson’s plastic surgery procedures landed him in headlines both before and after his death.
The world was both fascinated and disturbed by the "Billie Jean" singer’s drastically changed appearance — which only became more and more unrecognizable throughout his rise to pop stardom.
Before he died, Jackson alleged he had a nose job after being injured in an accident, noting the procedure would help him breathe better in addition to the physical changes resulting from the surgery.
Things didn’t stop after just one time under the knife, however, as he reportedly underwent numerous additional sessions until his nose was almost erased completely from his face.
Jackson also underwent eyelid and chin surgery in addition to receiving cheek implants during several botched procedures prior to passing away at age 50.