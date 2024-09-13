Michael Jackson's Nose Job From 'Drunk' Doctor 'Started His Plastic Surgery' Spiral, Friend's Ex Reveals

In a newly released docuseries The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood, which premiered on MGM+ Sunday, September 8, Scott Thorson — the ex of Jackson’s good friend Liberace — reflected on his time growing close to the "Thriller" singer in the 1980s while opening up about his time as a witness for the prosecution in one of the biggest murder trials in Hollywood history.

Speaking to crime novelist Michael Connelly throughout the four-part docuseries about the notorious 1981 quadruple murder, which occurred on Wonderland Avenue in Los Angeles, Calif., Thorson — who previously claimed to have an affair with Jackson during the ‘80s — shared a side story about being right by the "Beat It" hitmaker as he began his tumultuous cosmetic surgery journey.