T.J. Holmes Joked About Amy Robach's 'Purity' In Newly Resurfaced Clip Following Pair's Exposed Affair
Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes once awkwardly joked about Amy Robach’s “purity” in a clip that has resurfaced in the wake of the two morning show co-hosts’ exposed affair, OK! has learned.
In the clip, which originated in May, Holmes said Robach looked “great” in the white dress she was wearing at the time before claiming his 49-year-old co-host “speaks purity.”
“It does look a little bit like a wedding dress, but you know what? White is good all year ’round” Robach said after Holmes complimented her outfit.
“It is and, look, if anybody speaks purity on this set, it’s this one,” Holmes quipped before Robach teasingly threw a ball of paper at her 45-year-old male co-host-turned-lover.
As OK! previously reported, Holmes and Robach’s affair was exposed on Wednesday after Daily Mail published a cache of photos showing the now exposed couple getting intimate as far back as May of this year.
In one photo, reportedly taken during a secluded getaway the pair took to upstate New York ahead of Thanksgiving, Holmes is seen grabbing Robach’s butt as she loads bags into the trunk of a car.
Other photos showed the pair leaning into each other, touching and laughing at a Midtown Manhattan bar not far from ABC’s network headquarters, while the newly exposed couple were also photographed getting close in JFK International Airport in September after returning from the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
News of Holmes and Robach’s secret affair came as a shock to many, particularly because both GMA hosts are already legally married to other people.
Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010 while Holmes married his wife, Marilee Fiebig, the same year.
“The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” an ABC insider spilled to Page Six after the pair’s affair was exposed earlier this week.
“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected,” the insider spilled further. “But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret.”
The recently resurfaced clip of Holmes complimenting Robach and teasing her “purity” also takes on a new context after it was revealed the pair began their relationship right around the time that clip was filmed.
According to reports, the two co-hosts first began their relationship in March as they were training together for the NYC Half Marathon. Their relationship progressed further in June after the secret couple were sent to England to cover Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.