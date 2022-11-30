Caught! 'Good Morning America' Costars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Extramarital Affair Exposed
Yikes! It appears Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are more than colleagues, with new photos and a report exposing an alleged six-month extramarital affair.
According to Radar, neither Robach nor Holmes have filed for divorce from their respective significant others, but the two have been spending quite a bit of time together outside of work hours.
On November 13, photogs caught the duo on a weekend trip at a cabin in upstate New York, with a few snaps showing Holmes, 45, patting Robach's rear end as she loaded up the trunk of a car. A blurrier snap allegedly depicted them holding hands in the backseat of an Uber, while another set of pics showed the twosome laughing while swigging beers at O'Donoghue's Irish bar in Times Square.
"They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other's phones," an eyewitness spilled to an outlet of the bar outing. "At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap."
It's also reported they've each been seen visiting the other's apartment. The shots are all dated from this past November.
Insiders claimed they took their friendship to the next level "when they were in London together filming the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC ... staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them."
The same sources seemed surprise by the news, explaining, "Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses."
Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2009 while Holmes and Marilee Fiebig tied the knot in 2010. An outlet claimed their spouses found out about the affair at some point and both couples reportedly separated this past August.
ABC, Robach and Holmes have yet to comment on the situation.
Daily Mail was the first to publish the scandalous photos and romance buzz.