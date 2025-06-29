Todd Chrisley Admits He ‘Cried Himself to Sleep’ His First Night in Prison
The Chrisley family opened up about their most vulnerable moments in prison and what it was like caring for each other outside of the penitentiary walls in their first interview together since Todd and Julie were pardoned by President Donald Trump on May 28.
While talking with Lara Trump on Fox News Channel’s My View With Lara Trump on Saturday, June 28, patriarch Todd disclosed how he cried himself to sleep on his first night at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida on January 17, 2023.
“I remember going in, and that night I was so angry with God, and that night when the lights went out, I literally cried myself to sleep because it’s the first time Julie and I had ever been away from each other since we had been married,” he shared.
“I’d never not been in that house when my kids woke up in the morning or when they went to bed at night,” he added. “And I just said, ‘God, why? I’ve tried to be a loyal and faithful servant. Why are you allowing this to happen?’”
Todd Chrisley Relied on His Faith in Prison
Todd continued to explain how he spoke with God during the nighttime about how confused he was to be accused of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS — something he is adamant isn’t true — and in the wake of his prayers, he found answers.
“You know these things are not true,” the Chrisley Knows Best star told Lara, referring to what he said to God. “And in my dream, God came to me, and he said that, ‘I have planted you where I need you, and when you leave, they will rise.’”
Todd Chrisley 'Understands' God's Reason for His Prison Sentence
While Todd’s testament made him grapple with his emotions time and again in prison, he said he finally realized what God’s message meant once he was informed he’d be released and back with his wife and children.
“I look back on that dream now, and I now understand when he said, ‘When you leave, they will rise,’ because they’re rising through President Trump,” Todd stated.
Todd Chrisley Thought of Wife Julie 'Every Second' in Prison
“So I am grateful for that,” the Chrisley patriarch added before sharing how he and his wife went 28 months without talking to each other.
Despite having no communication with Julie, who served her time at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky, when they reunited, he said, “It was like I was home in my heart spiritually,” adding, “I thought of her every second of my day.”