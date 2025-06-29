Todd Chrisley Admits He ‘Cried Himself to Sleep’ His First Night in Prison

The Chrisley family opened up about their most vulnerable moments in prison and what it was like caring for each other outside of the penitentiary walls in their first interview together since Todd and Julie were pardoned by President Donald Trump on May 28.

While talking with Lara Trump on Fox News Channel’s My View With Lara Trump on Saturday, June 28, patriarch Todd disclosed how he cried himself to sleep on his first night at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida on January 17, 2023.