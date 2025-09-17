Todd Chrisley Reveals Estranged Son Kyle Visited Him in Prison: 'I Was in a State of Shock'

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Chrisley made a shocking reveal on the September 16 episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality — his eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, visited him “one time” in prison. “I did get an apology from Kyle,” Todd shared. “I was in a state of shock. He hugged me and went to the vending machine and bought me a drink.”

Kyle Chrisley's Visit With Todd Chrisley Behind Bars Revealed

Source: @kyle.chrisley/Instagram Todd Chrisley detailed his visit with Kyle Chrisley behind bars, noting they 'sat and talked.'

Todd detailed he and Kyle “sat and talked” during his visit. “He apologized for his involvement [and] for the things he had done,” he elaborated. “And he said, ‘If I could take them back I would but I can’t and I’m asking can we just pick up from here and move forward.’" "And that wasn’t possible for me," Todd declared.

Kyle Chrisley Reacted to Todd and Julie Chrisley Getting Pardoned

Source: @kyle.chrisley/Instagram Kyle Chrisley said he was 'ecstatic' when Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley.

When it was announced Todd and Julie were getting pardoned by Donald Trump, Kyle spoke out to share how happy he was. “I’m ecstatic. Truly,” he told a news outlet at the time. “I just found out a little bit ago, and I still just can’t believe it.” “I know they can’t wait to get home and just be with family, and I’m going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible,” he added.

Kyle Chrisley Praised Savannah Chrisley

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Kyle Chrisley said he was 'grateful' that Savannah Chrisley got her parents out of jail.

Kyle also commended his sister Savannah Chrisley for the efforts she made to get Todd and Julie home. “I know Savannah had been working at this for so long and she never gave up,” he claimed. “So I’m just grateful to her and to President Trump for making this happen for my dad and Julie.” Kyle is Chloe Chrisley’s biological father. Todd and Julie adopted her before they went to prison, and Savannah was her legal guardian while they served time.

Chloe Chrisley Was Adopted Before Todd and Julie Chrisley Headed to Prison

Source: @kyle.chrisley/Instagram Chloe Chrisley is Kyle Chrisley's biological daughter.