Article continues below advertisement
Todd Chrisley Reveals Estranged Son Kyle Visited Him in Prison: 'I Was in a State of Shock'

Composite photo of Todd Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley
Source: MEGA; @kyle.chrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley revealed his estranged son Kyle visited him in prison and 'apologized.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Chrisley made a shocking reveal on the September 16 episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality — his eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, visited him “one time” in prison.

“I did get an apology from Kyle,” Todd shared. “I was in a state of shock. He hugged me and went to the vending machine and bought me a drink.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Chrisley's Visit With Todd Chrisley Behind Bars Revealed

Photo of Kyle Chrisley and Todd Chrisley
Source: @kyle.chrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley detailed his visit with Kyle Chrisley behind bars, noting they 'sat and talked.'

Todd detailed he and Kyle “sat and talked” during his visit.

“He apologized for his involvement [and] for the things he had done,” he elaborated. “And he said, ‘If I could take them back I would but I can’t and I’m asking can we just pick up from here and move forward.’"

"And that wasn’t possible for me," Todd declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Chrisley Reacted to Todd and Julie Chrisley Getting Pardoned

Photo of Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley
Source: @kyle.chrisley/Instagram

Kyle Chrisley said he was 'ecstatic' when Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley.

When it was announced Todd and Julie were getting pardoned by Donald Trump, Kyle spoke out to share how happy he was.

“I’m ecstatic. Truly,” he told a news outlet at the time. “I just found out a little bit ago, and I still just can’t believe it.”

“I know they can’t wait to get home and just be with family, and I’m going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Chrisley Praised Savannah Chrisley

Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Kyle Chrisley said he was 'grateful' that Savannah Chrisley got her parents out of jail.

Kyle also commended his sister Savannah Chrisley for the efforts she made to get Todd and Julie home.

“I know Savannah had been working at this for so long and she never gave up,” he claimed. “So I’m just grateful to her and to President Trump for making this happen for my dad and Julie.”

Kyle is Chloe Chrisley’s biological father. Todd and Julie adopted her before they went to prison, and Savannah was her legal guardian while they served time.

Chloe Chrisley Was Adopted Before Todd and Julie Chrisley Headed to Prison

Photo of Chloe and Kyle Chrisley
Source: @kyle.chrisley/Instagram

Chloe Chrisley is Kyle Chrisley's biological daughter.

The adoption was actually never made final until maybe a month or two before mom and dad left,” Savannah shared on an earlier episode of their new show.

“Her mother let us have her every other weekend. And then, every other weekend turned into every other week,” she continued, referring to Kyle’s ex Angela Johnson. “I’ll never forget her calling my parents one day, saying, ‘I need you to come get Chloe. We don’t have anywhere to stay and I can’t have her sleep in the car.’ She signed over custody completely.”

Savannah explained that Todd never “terminated” Kyle’s parental rights until he had to.

“They had to do that to make sure that when they left, that Kyle or Angela couldn’t come back and get her,” she added.

