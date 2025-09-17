Todd Chrisley Reveals Estranged Son Kyle Visited Him in Prison: 'I Was in a State of Shock'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Todd Chrisley made a shocking reveal on the September 16 episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality — his eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, visited him “one time” in prison.
“I did get an apology from Kyle,” Todd shared. “I was in a state of shock. He hugged me and went to the vending machine and bought me a drink.”
Kyle Chrisley's Visit With Todd Chrisley Behind Bars Revealed
Todd detailed he and Kyle “sat and talked” during his visit.
“He apologized for his involvement [and] for the things he had done,” he elaborated. “And he said, ‘If I could take them back I would but I can’t and I’m asking can we just pick up from here and move forward.’"
"And that wasn’t possible for me," Todd declared.
Kyle Chrisley Reacted to Todd and Julie Chrisley Getting Pardoned
When it was announced Todd and Julie were getting pardoned by Donald Trump, Kyle spoke out to share how happy he was.
“I’m ecstatic. Truly,” he told a news outlet at the time. “I just found out a little bit ago, and I still just can’t believe it.”
“I know they can’t wait to get home and just be with family, and I’m going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible,” he added.
- Todd Chrisley Declares He's Innocent in First Post-Prison Interview: 'I Was Convicted of Something I Didn't Do'
- WATCH: Todd and Savannah Chrisley Reunite and Hug After His Release From Prison in Emotional Video
- Todd Chrisley Spills on His Candid First Conversation With Donald Trump After President Pardoned Him From Jail
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kyle Chrisley Praised Savannah Chrisley
Kyle also commended his sister Savannah Chrisley for the efforts she made to get Todd and Julie home.
“I know Savannah had been working at this for so long and she never gave up,” he claimed. “So I’m just grateful to her and to President Trump for making this happen for my dad and Julie.”
Kyle is Chloe Chrisley’s biological father. Todd and Julie adopted her before they went to prison, and Savannah was her legal guardian while they served time.
Chloe Chrisley Was Adopted Before Todd and Julie Chrisley Headed to Prison
“The adoption was actually never made final until maybe a month or two before mom and dad left,” Savannah shared on an earlier episode of their new show.
“Her mother let us have her every other weekend. And then, every other weekend turned into every other week,” she continued, referring to Kyle’s ex Angela Johnson. “I’ll never forget her calling my parents one day, saying, ‘I need you to come get Chloe. We don’t have anywhere to stay and I can’t have her sleep in the car.’ She signed over custody completely.”
Savannah explained that Todd never “terminated” Kyle’s parental rights until he had to.
“They had to do that to make sure that when they left, that Kyle or Angela couldn’t come back and get her,” she added.