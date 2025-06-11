Todd Chrisley Defends Donald Trump Against 'S---' Talkers: 'Don't Start Coming Begging for a Pardon!'
Todd Chrisley came to Donald Trump’s defense when he appeared on his daughter Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, “Unlocked."
“This group of Democrats yesterday, they posted a thing about our pardon,” Todd shared. “And they said, ‘Dear Mr. President, can you help so and so?’ And I went back and said, ‘Who’d you vote for?’ Don’t start coming begging for a pardon now when you… ran him in the ground, talked all this mad s---.”
Todd Chrisley Still Believes in Jail
Todd, who was released after serving two years and four months of his 12 year prison sentence, made it clear he thinks people should be locked up if they committed a crime.
“I believe in prison,” he claimed. “I’m not sitting here saying to abolish prisons. Yes, but at the end of the day, we incarcerate more individuals in the United States of America than any other country in the world.”
Donald Trump Pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley
As OK! reported, Donald pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley on May 27.
“It’s a terrible thing,” Donald told Savannah on a personal phone call, “but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”
Hearing the news led Savannah to break down crying on the call.
“They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” Donald added. “Congratulate your parents. I hear they’re terrific people. This should not have happened. Boy, they have good children. You’re no longer children, but I’ll say it anyway. They have good children, don’t they?”
Todd's Press Conference
Once released, Todd held a press conference alongside Savannah, reaffirming his innocence.
“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” he shared. “It could be you. It could be any of you.”
When specifically asked if he had any regrets over the situation, Todd acknowledged he “would have remorse if it was something I did.”
Todd, who thanked his “lord and savior” for getting him through the harrowing ordeal, also praised Savannah for how hard she worked to get him and Julie released, saying she “fought a long fight.”
Todd and Julie were indicted on tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy charges in 2019. They have always insisted they were not guilty.