As OK! reported, Donald pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley on May 27.

“It’s a terrible thing,” Donald told Savannah on a personal phone call, “but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”

Hearing the news led Savannah to break down crying on the call.

“They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” Donald added. “Congratulate your parents. I hear they’re terrific people. This should not have happened. Boy, they have good children. You’re no longer children, but I’ll say it anyway. They have good children, don’t they?”