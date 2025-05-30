Todd Chrisley Declares He's Innocent in First Post-Prison Interview: 'I Was Convicted of Something I Didn't Do'
Todd Chrisley spoke to reporters at a press conference on May 30 — just a few days after he was released from prison.
“I want to thank first and foremost my lord and savior because that’s who got me through it,” Chrisley said. He then addressed his daughter Savannah Chrisley, saying she “fought a long fight,” calling it a “double-edged sword” for any parent to “see their child fight this hard.”
'Convicted of Something I Didn't Do'
“It’s a blessing and then your heart breaks because your child has been placed in that position,” Todd added.
After saying he would “always be grateful” to Savannah, Todd went on to maintain his innocence.
“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” he shared. “It could be you. It could be any of you.” When specifically asked if he had any regrets over the situation, Todd acknowledged he “would have remorse if it was something I did.”
The patriarch also confirmed his family would be returning to reality TV.
Savannah Chrisley Fought Hard
Todd and Julie were indicted on tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy charges in 2019, with Todd being sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie being given seven years. They always maintained their innocence, which is why Savannah continued to fight hard against inhumane prison conditions her parents had to endure.
The Pardon
As OK! reported, Todd and Julie were pardoned by Donald Trump on May 27.
Donald personally called Savannah to deliver the news, telling her, “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”
“I hear they’re terrific people,” he added. “This should not have happened. Boy, they have good children. You’re no longer children, but I’ll say it anyway. They have good children, don’t they?”
Donald held onto his promise, releasing Todd and Julie to their family.
After picking her father up from jail, Savannah took to social media to share she was throwing up into a plastic bag after getting sick in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
“Todd is no help,” she wrote alongside the clip.
While his face wasn’t seen, Todd was back in form with his characteristic funny banter, noting he “didn’t have to deal with this in prison!"