Todd Chrisley Declares He's Innocent in First Post-Prison Interview: 'I Was Convicted of Something I Didn't Do'

“I want to thank first and foremost my lord and savior because that’s who got me through it,” Chrisley said. He then addressed his daughter Savannah Chrisley, saying she “fought a long fight,” calling it a “double-edged sword” for any parent to “see their child fight this hard.”

Todd Chrisley spoke to reporters at a press conference on May 30 — just a few days after he was released from prison .

Todd Chrisley said he would 'always be grateful' to Savannah Chrisley.

“It’s a blessing and then your heart breaks because your child has been placed in that position,” Todd added.

After saying he would “always be grateful” to Savannah, Todd went on to maintain his innocence.

“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” he shared. “It could be you. It could be any of you.” When specifically asked if he had any regrets over the situation, Todd acknowledged he “would have remorse if it was something I did.”

The patriarch also confirmed his family would be returning to reality TV.