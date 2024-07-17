Savannah Chrisley Blasts 'Rogue Prosecutors' for Accusing Her Jailbird Parents Todd and Julie 'of Fraud' During RNC Speech

As fans of the show know, both of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently in jail. They are serving a combined 19-year sentence for alleged tax evasion and defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. While Julie’s prison sentence was recently overturned — and she is awaiting resentencing — thus far, Todd’s still stands.

The family has held steadfast to the fact that they were wrongfully persecuted, which Savannah addressed.