Savannah Chrisley Blasts 'Rogue Prosecutors' for Accusing Her Jailbird Parents Todd and Julie 'of Fraud' During RNC Speech
Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was one of the keynote speakers at the Republican National Convention on July 16 — and she didn't hold back.
As fans of the show know, both of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently in jail. They are serving a combined 19-year sentence for alleged tax evasion and defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. While Julie’s prison sentence was recently overturned — and she is awaiting resentencing — thus far, Todd’s still stands.
The family has held steadfast to the fact that they were wrongfully persecuted, which Savannah addressed.
“7260019 and 72601019,” Savannah began her speech with, sharing the prison numbers her parents currently are forced to don. “These may be just numbers to you, but to me, they’re my whole heart. These numbers are my parents' identification numbers in our federal prison system. My name is Savannah Chrisley and you may have seen my family on TV, but, for the past decade, we’ve been consumed with a different kind of drama.” “My family was persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County due to our public profile,” Savannah continued. "I know. Fulton County. They know how to do it, don’t they?”
So, why does Savannah believe this happened to her family? She shared that it’s “due to our public profile and conservative beliefs.” “They accused my parents of fraud when, really, we were defrauded by a dishonest business partner who… the government gave full immunity to,” Savannah elaborated. “We suffered warrantless raids and harassment. One of the officials even had my father’s face on a dartboard in his office. My parents were sentenced to a combined 19 years.” Savannah then further detailed the devastating situation her family has had to endure, noting, “I got custody of my brother and sister — 10 and 16 at the time. And you don’t know heartache until you’ve looked two children in the eyes and said, ‘I don’t know when Mom and Dad are coming home.’”
“I’ll never forget what the prosecutor said in the most heavily Democrat county in the state,” Savannah continued. Before an Obama-appointed judge, he called us the Trumps of the South. Hey, it’s fine. He meant it as an insult, but let me tell you, boy do I wear it as a badge of honor.” Savannah then went into a full criticism of the current state of legal affairs in our country. “We live in a nation founded on freedom, liberty, and justice for all. Justice is supposed to be blind but today we have a two-faced justice system. Just look at what they’re doing to President Trump all while, let’s face it. Hunter Biden is running around free and attending classified meetings. And, let’s face it — look at what they’re doing to countless Christians and conservatives that the government has labeled extremist or even worse. Meanwhile, the Democrats are releasing actual violent offenders who have hurt innocent people," she said.
“The only thing consistent about democrat justice is how they consistently punish their enemies,” Savannah added. “That’s not justice.” Savannah wrapped her strong speech by saying her family will prevail. “Proverbs 24:16 says ‘for though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again. But the wicked stumble when calamity strikes.’ It’s about time we start seeing people stumble. We need to rise above the persecution. We need to hold rogue prosecutors accountable. There should be no immunity. We need to expose the Democrats’ corruption and, better yet, the Biden family’s corruption. And guess what? I know just the man for that job. Donald J. Trump has only one conviction that matters, and that is his conviction to make America great again," she concluded.